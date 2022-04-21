BENNINGTON — Gov. Phil Scott signed into law legislation allowing access to medical monitoring for those exposed to toxic chemicals through industrial or other contamination.
The law was sparked by the discovery in 2016 of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) — primarily perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) — in hundreds of drinking water wells in a wide swath of towns around two former ChemFab Corp. factories. The legislation was sponsored by Democratic Bennington County Sens. Dick Sears and Brian Campion.
Scott vetoed two previous versions of the bill, expressing concern about the level of liability he believed companies would have been exposed to with earlier versions of the legislation.
The new law primarily makes it easier for people exposed to toxic chemicals to have long-term medical monitoring paid for by the entity responsible for releasing the chemicals into the environment. It also allows the state to sue manufacturers using chemicals that have caused harm to natural resources and seek compensation to help clean up pollution from water supply systems, groundwater, lakes and streams.
“No one should have to wait five years to get medical monitoring from a polluter that contaminated their drinking water,” said Sears in a statement, referring to the release of PFAS in Bennington, where the victims of toxic pollution fought for five years with a corporate polluter who argued there was no legal right to seek medical monitoring damages in court.
Campion added, “We have worked hard to get this important bill over the finish line. ... This bill will make a difference in the lives of many people.”
Environmental groups hailed the governor's decision to sign the legislation.
“Big corporations typically have large legal teams that can tie up lawsuits in court for many years, and make it incredibly difficult for victims of toxic contamination to be compensated for the costs they’ve had to bear,” said Lauren Hierl, executive director of Vermont Conservation Voters, in the statement.
Jon Groveman, policy and water program director for the Vermont Natural Resources Council added, “Signing this bill is an important step towards holding polluters responsible and signals support for families and communities who should no longer bear the financial burden as victims of toxic pollution.”