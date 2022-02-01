MONTPELIER -- Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Jamie Dragon of Stowe and David Deen of Westminster to the Fish & Wildlife Board, the citizen panel charged with evaluating scientific and legal recommendations from Fish & Wildlife Department experts to set hunting, fishing and trapping regulations.
Former state senator and state representative Deen is the new board member for Windham County.
“Vermont is a citizen state,” said Deen. “Citizens serve as our elected officials from the schoolboard, to the selectboard, to the Legislature. It is the responsibility of the Fish & Wildlife Board to support and guide the experts at the department and see that they are responsive to the human impacts of their decisions.”
Along with his 30-year tenure in state Legislature, Deen has worked as an Orvis certified fly fishing guide, and as a River Steward for the Connecticut River Watershed Council.
"Wildlife management is a necessity in our ever-growing community,” said Dragon, the new board member for Lamoille County. “There needs to be a balance to enhance, manage and maintain wildlife in this state that we all love so much.”
Born and raised in Vermont, Dragon is a hunter, a pageant winner who has represented Vermont in the Miss USA competition, and the founder of both a salon and a life and health coaching practice.
Fish & Wildlife Board members serve six-year terms, with one board member representing each of Vermont’s 14 counties.
“Fish & Wildlife Board members perform an invaluable service vetting hunting, fishing and trapping regulations through the lenses of science and the department’s mission,” said Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “Their collective experience and dedication to stewarding Vermont’s fish, wildlife, and habitats for all Vermonters are an incredible asset to conservation efforts in our state.”