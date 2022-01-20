MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday encouraged Vermonters to order at-home COVID-19 tests through the federal government.
The initiative from the Biden administration launched this week. Tests can be ordered from covidtests.gov.
Through the program, households are eligible to receive four tests, which are expected to ship within seven to 12 days of ordering.
“Rapid at-home tests are a useful tool that will help us continue to move forward,” Scott said. “Vermont has worked hard to gain supply of these tests, and I appreciate President Biden’s recent efforts to do the same. The USPS website is up and running now, but federal supplies remain limited, so Vermonters should act fast.”
Vermonters without internet access can call the Governor’s Constituent Services Office at 802-828-3333 for help to complete the online forms.
The federal effort is similar to the state of Vermont’s successful pilot partnership with the National Institutes of Health, which sent 350,000 tests to Vermonters.
The state awaits the arrival of an additional 150,000 tests it ordered for the pilot program and is reevaluating the best use of these tests now that the general public has access to the new federal program. Some might be diverted to schools, child care programs and long-term care facilities, the governor said.
Since December, Vermont has distributed about one million at-home tests directly to Vermonters.