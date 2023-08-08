MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott noted Tuesday that it’s been about a month since devastating flooding damaged and destroyed parts of Vermont, adding, “It seems like it’s been much longer.”
In that time, Scott and Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said at a press briefing, 216 people have been rescued from floodwaters — compared to a normal year when about six people are rescued; 880 homes and businesses have been inspected for safety issues; the state’s damage-reporting hotline 211 has received just shy of 6,000 calls from home and business owners with problems; and 4,432 tons of debris has been removed by the state (more has been removed privately and by municipalities).
Morrison said last week’s flash flooding on Thursday and Friday in Rutland and Middlebury also created serious issues, prompting the rescue of 35 individuals – including three from the roof of their vehicle. She said search and rescue teams are staying on location in western Vermont as rainstorms continue to move through the region. One soft-sided rescue boat was damaged when it became snagged on a fence.
Repair of roadways and bridges has also been significant in the past month, said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. More than 140 state roads that had been closed have reopened, with only four remaining closed; 565 bridges have been inspected for flood damage (only one, in Hancock) remains closed; 20 miles of new paving has been completed; 236 slopes or landslides have been worked on; 11.17 miles of railroad track is closed; and 39 private contractors have joined the state work crews to speed repair work.
Gov. Scott said the state remains vulnerable to rainstorms. He said the National Weather Service told him that in a regular year, 1 inch of rain in the Waitsfield valley in central Vermont would elevate the Mad River by 1.5 feet. But due to saturated soils, 1 inch of rain today would raise the river 5 feet.
“That tells you everything we’re challenged by,” he said. It’s not clear if the Federal Emergency Management Agency will include last week’s flood damage in Rutland and Middlebury in its most recent disaster declaration. The governor said that is still being negotiated.
Scott was asked about a recent statement by the heads of Vermont’s United Way agencies around the state, critical of cuts to state funding of their 211 system that also resulted in staffing reductions.
“State officials repeatedly urged Vermonters to call 211 to report damages and get connected to resources in the days and weeks following July’s catastrophic flooding,” the United Way leaders said in an op-ed (Banner, Aug. 8). “Ten days before the disaster, Vermont 211, a program of United Ways of Vermont, cut back its hours and decreased staff due to lack of funding. Roughly 90 percent of Vermont 211’s budget comes from state contracts and funding has not increased for the past five years despite increased operating costs and high demand for services.”
The governor said his administration was unaware that the 211 system was overwhelmed with calls, adding, “Had we known … we would have helped” with additional staffing or other assistance.
“We can’t help if we don’t know about it,” Scott added. “I’m not blaming them. Maybe the United Way isn’t the right entity to oversee 211.”
He said 211 needs to be adequately funded and staffed for everyday needs, but also requires a plan in place when emergencies crop up. “If United Way can’t do it, we might have to look in a different direction.”
On another topic, the governor said the state is working with FEMA on a plan to help mobile home owners who lost their residences to flooding find short-term housing (potentially with FEMA trailers) and longer-term options at no cost. He said details would be coming in the near future.