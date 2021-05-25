MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has signed a proclamation designating today, May 25, 2021, as George Floyd Remembrance Day in Vermont. With the proclamation, he issued the following statement:
“One year ago today, George Floyd, an African American man, was murdered by a police officer. His death under the knee of someone charged with protecting all citizens, and caught on video for all to see, was a terrible tragedy — one that sparked grief and outrage around the country.
“Importantly, it also inspired a national reckoning on racial justice and equity and the role we all play to address these issues, as well as reforms to modernize law enforcement and address racism across government systems.
“For these reasons, I am marking this day with a proclamation, so that we reflect on Mr. Floyd’s death and remember why we must continue to acknowledge systemic racism and inequality in order to fulfill the promise of American freedom and justice for every citizen."
The proclamation can be read at https://tinyurl.com/uhv3p2dd.