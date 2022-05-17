Taking to Instagram and Facebook with early-morning posts, Gov Phil Scott touted his accomplishments as governor and announced "there’s still much more work to do" and he will seek reelection to the post he has held since 2017.
"First, I want to thank you for all the support you’ve given me over the years. In that time, we’ve made a lot of progress, like record budget surpluses and record investments in housing, infrastructure, broadband, combating climate change, and more," the three-term governor said in his posts. He noted "we’ve stopped multiple attempts to raise taxes, fees and the cost of living on already overburdened Vermonters. And while not nearly enough, we’ve even provided some much needed tax relief."
"But there’s still much more work to do! That’s why I’ve decided to seek another term as governor."
In a news briefing later Tuesday, Scott said "it's been a long six years," but he felt it was important to keep his experienced administration officials in place as Vermont moves through this time of high inflation and potential recession, as well as implementing many of the federally funded programs approved by the Legislature and approved by the governor.
"We need a seasoned team in order to do that. That’s what we provide," he said.
The governor said he will not begin campaigning until after Labor Day.
Scott also referenced national partisan vitriol, adding, "We’ve proven that when we put politics aside and pull together, we can successfully navigate a once-in-a-century pandemic better than most every other state across the country.
"At a time when America seems more divided and polarized than ever, I’ve worked to bring people together. Listening to – and learning from – all points of view, so we can try to find consensus. Always treating others – even when we fundamentally disagree – with respect and dignity. And I’ve never run a negative campaign and never will, because Vermonters, and all Americans, deserve a better and more civil political space – if for no other reason than to be better role models for our children, because they’re watching us."
The governor said he doesn't plan to begin campaigning immediately. "I will continue to focus on doing the job you hired me to do and leading our state. You’ll hear more from me in the months ahead, but for now, I just wanted to let you know what I’ve decided."
Brenda Siegel of Brattleboro plans to file with the Secretary Of State’s Office today to seek the Democratic nomination for governor. She is the only major party candidate to announce.
“This is going to be a tough fight and one worth having, she said in a statement. "It is essential that we move past the initial phase of this campaign and get to work meeting Vermonters and bringing their voices and visions forward.”
Gov. Scott said he expects others to drop into the race and anticipates a Republican challenge in the primary.
"We’ll see who else surfaces. I don’t believe I’ve ever had a race where I haven’t had a primary, so I’m still expecting someone to surface to challenge for the primary," he added.
Scott previously served as lieutenant governor, and in 2011, was active in the statewide cleanup and recovery effort following Tropical Storm Irene. Prior to that role, he was elected to the Vermont Senate for five terms, representing Washington County. He served as vice chairman of the Transportation Committee and chair of the Institutions Committee.
He also launched Wheels for Warmth program, allowing Vermonters to donate used tires that meet state inspection standards, which are then offered for sale at affordable prices. The proceeds benefit heating fuel assistance programs.
Scott also still races the #14 car at Barre’s Thunder Road.
Vermont News and Media will update this post.