BENNINGTON — “Make no mistake, the devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic," Gov. Phil Scott told Vermonters on Tuesday.
“The devastation is far-reaching,” the governor said in a media briefing about the rainstorm that started Sunday night and carried on through Monday. But he said Vermonters have proven their resilience, adding, “So many Vermonters have been working around the clock, saving lives and helping those in need.”
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, local, state and federal rescue teams had completed 117 rescues, 67 evacuations of people from flooded homes, businesses or vehicles, and 17 animal rescues. The Agency of Transportation said 78 state roads were closed — 18 in southeastern Vermont, nine in southwestern Vermont. Five Vermont and New Hampshire National Guard helicopters were in the air, two of those able to do hoist rescues and the other three expected to conduct rescues when they are able to land near flooded areas.
Thirteen swift-water rescue teams, including five from Connecticut, Massachusetts and North Carolina, were active in rescues. “More teams are headed here,” said Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison.
Structural collapse teams are standing by for the water to recede so they can move in and determine if buildings are safe to enter.
“We are still in the earliest stages of this disaster," Morrison said. “Floodwaters are receding, but there are still many hazards out there. Please do not become someone in need of rescue. Stay safe and take care of each other.”
All state offices were closed Tuesday due to the flooding emergency.
President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Vermont, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population … “
The declaration means federal assistance identifying, providing and mobilizing equipment and resources needed in this emergency. Emergency funding will be provided at a 75 percent federal rate.
Several topic-specific emergency assistance funds and outreach were being launched throughout the day Tuesday, as well.
The Stratton Community Foundation, which stepped in after Tropical Storm Irene, announced the creation of a fundraising page and a pledge to “integrate community resources to maximize opportunity and extend financial support where needed most. We will work closely with community organizations and families to ensure that the distribution of funds is deliberate and time sensitive.”
NOFA-VT — the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont — established a Farmer Emergency Fund to help farmers impacted by the high water (https://www.nofavt.org/ for information).
The Vermont Community Foundation established the VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023 to coordinate and distribute support to the communities where it is most needed in the days, weeks, and months to come (https://www.classy.org/give/501142/#!/donation/checkout).
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce advised businesses impacted by the flooding to:
Document the damage to your business and inventory via photos and videos when it is safe to do so.
Make a list of damaged or lost items and, if possible, include the date of purchase, value, and receipts.
Contact your insurance company to file a claim or understand what losses may be covered.
On Tuesday the entire state remained under a hazardous weather outlook designation from the National Weather Service, with a flood warning along the Southern Vermont border with New Hampshire.
Gov. Scott urged Vermonters to remain vigilant and not ignore warning signs on roadways. He said that although the sun is shining, more rain is in the forecast for later this week.
“That’s why I’m very concerned about the next few days,” Scott said. “The rivers could still rise.”
To obtain help or for additional information, visit:
Questions on road closures, shelters, food assistance, and other services, please call Vermont 2-1-1 or visit https://vermont211.org/.
Information on road closures, please visit: https://newengland511.org/
Weather updates, please visit https://weather.gov/btv/ or https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert to sign up for VT-ALERT updates.