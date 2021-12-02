MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday came out in favor of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Winter Action Plan.
In a statement, Scott said that Biden's plan to confront the coronavirus will help the country keep moving forward.
"Like Vermont’s current policies, it strongly prioritizes vaccines, boosters and testing," Scott said in a statement. "I share the president’s commitment to progress by prioritizing what we know will work best, which are not the broad restrictions of 2020, because we need to be able to bring Americans and Vermonters along with us 20-plus months into the pandemic."
Scott said that Vermont is in a much different place today than it was a year ago, with safe and effective vaccines for those 5 and older, and boosters available to maximize protection, advanced therapeutics and more.
"This pandemic is still being driven by the unvaccinated, and it’s more important than ever, as we head into the winter, to prioritize these proven strategies that work best, as we have in Vermont," Scott said.
The governor highlighted statewide vaccination efforts; increased access to at-home testing; the Test to Stay program, which he said is being copied across the U.S., to keep kids in school; and other initiatives as ways the state will continue to move toward endemic management of COVID-19.
“The president’s focus and commitment is appreciated. My team and I look forward to our continued work with him and his administration to make progress, keep Americans safe, the economy open and our country moving forward,” said Scott.