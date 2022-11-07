MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development recently announced seven additional awards and another $2.2 million had been committed to remediating brownfield sites across the state.
“This latest round of brownfield remediation projects continues our work of taking previously unusable sites and responsibly redeveloping them to create jobs, housing, and opportunity for economic growth,” said Scott. “This is a key component of our strategy to make our downtowns even more vibrant.”
Since the Brownfields Revitalization Fund State Program opened in October 2021, more than $6.8 million in cleanup funding has been awarded to 20 projects in seven counties (Caledonia, Chittenden, Franklin, Washington, Windham, Windsor and Orange).
The projects combined are anticipated to cleanup more than 35 contaminated acres and create 540 jobs, 288 units of housing and 115 new hotel rooms.