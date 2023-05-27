MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott on Saturday vetoed the fiscal 2024 budget passed by the Legislature, saying he cannot approve the $8.5 billion spending plan due to its inclusion of new taxes and fees.
The veto was widely expected, and the Legislature is expected to return to the Statehouse next month for an override vote.
“Here’s the bottom line: I cannot support a budget that relies on new and regressive taxes and fees, combined with the overall increase in base spending that is far beyond our ability to sustain, especially because there is a way to achieve our shared policy goals without them,” Scott said Saturday in his veto message. “The risk to Vermonters is too great.”
Scott, a Republican, said part of the reason he was elected was to provide balance to the Democrat-controlled Legislature and assure fiscal responsibility. “I will follow through on that mandate. I strongly urge the Legislature to work with me on a path forward that accomplishes our shared goals,” he said Saturday.
Scott said his budget proposal would have leveraged $390 million in surplus revenue to fund shared priorities such as childcare, voluntary paid family and medical leave, housing and climate change mitigation without raising taxes or fees.
"Vermonters have made it clear that living in our state is not affordable; and the data backs that up as we are ranked as having one of the highest tax burdens in the nation. Adding to this pressure, Vermonters continue to pay more for everyday essentials due to persistent inflation," he said. "With all of this in mind, we cannot and should not ask Vermonters to shoulder the burden of new and higher taxes, fees and penalties."
Scott's concerns include proposed increases in Department of Motor Vehicle fees and a payroll tax proposed in the early childhood education funding bill.
“I’m also concerned the substantial increase in ongoing base spending, that Vermonters must bear into the future, is not sustainable,” Scott said in the veto message. “This increase – more than twice the rate of current inflation – is especially concerning because it does not include the full cost of the new programs created this year that rely on new tax revenue or will otherwise add to Vermonters’ costs, including the childcare expansion, universal school meals, the clean heat standard and more.”
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
While Democrats enjoy a supermajority in the House and Senate, the House's final vote to approve the budget was 90-53 – 10 votes shy of the two-thirds majority required to override a veto. Progressives and some Democrats voted no on the spending plan, saying it would end the general assistance motel program for the homeless, unhousing an estimated 2,000 Vermonters.
Legislative leaders, who faced criticism throughout the budget process from advocates for the homeless, said Scott needed to step up.
“With one-time money subtracted, the Legislature's budget and the Governor's differ by about three percent -- with nearly all of that difference flowing to mental health, adult-days and other critical service providers,” Senate President Phil Baruth said. “But more crucially, this veto also freezes expanded emergency funding to municipalities and agencies being asked to provide the actual transition plans for those exiting the General Assistance housing program."
"The Governor knows that June is the crucial month. He knows very well that the Legislature cannot act until late June; with this veto, he has made continuing uncertainty about GA funding and solutions a certainty,” he said.
Speaker Jill Krowinski called on Scott to declare a state of emergency to address the homelessness issue, which comes as the state faces a continuing housing crisis.
“Homelessness is not an isolated problem affecting a few individuals; it is an issue that impacts all our communities. I am urging Governor Scott to declare a State of Emergency to address the transition of those in motels and avoid mass homelessness in Vermont,” Krowinski said. “This declaration is appropriate for the gravity of the situation and would enable the mobilization of all available governmental and community-driven resources to confront this crisis head-on.
“The Governor stated that he does not know whether there will be families on the streets. This uncertainty highlights the need to use all the tools available to us to ensure that this does not happen,” Krowinski said. “Our duty is to seek all viable solutions and ensure they are available to avoid a potential mass unsheltering throughout our state”