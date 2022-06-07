RANDOLPH – A series of compromises led lawmakers and Gov. Phil Scott’s administration to an open meadow about half a mile from downtown, where new solar-powered single- and multi-family homes are expected to rise from the site of a former furniture factory.
A pair of multi-million dollar housing bills signed into law by Scott on Tuesday afternoon in that meadow have local leaders hopeful that answers to the state’s housing crunch are around the corner in Windham and Bennington counties, too.
The bills bring the funding applied from federal pandemic aid sources to a total of $300 million since 2020.
"We know this doesn't solve everything," Scott said. "But these bills are the most significant action we've taken as a state."
The bills, S. 210 and S. 226, will inject a total of $45 million into new and existing programs and ease some Act 250 restrictions allowing multi-family, mixed-income development near downtown and village centers.
Legislative leaders, Scott and Housing Secretary Josh Hanford all hailed the bills as positive steps forward in Vermont confronting its housing crisis, and examples of what can be accomplished when lawmakers come together around a common goal. Credit was spread widely and liberally.
“From the start of the session, the Governor, the Speaker and I have been unified in our belief that addressing Vermont’s housing crisis must be the first priority of this legislative session," Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, D-Windham, said. "We all understand the devastating impact the housing shortage is having on families, businesses, and communities across the state, and throughout the ups and downs of the legislative session, we never lost sight of that shared goal."
In particular, S. 226 incorporated large swaths of a bill proposed by Manchester Reps. Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz addressing housing issues. That, in turn, was the result of lengthy discussions with planners, and the findings of a housing summit the lawmakers hosted in Arlington last fall.
"We were able to pull together and think about things we can do make it easier to get housing built," Bongartz said of their part in the process. "We didn't do the money part -- we were laying the groundwork for that money to be spent well and effectively."
James, crediting Bongartz's expertise in land use issues, said the steps are all part of a larger effort to make housing more accessible and affordable. It will take time, she said.
"What became clear to me at the housing summit was there's no one magic powder you can sprinkle on the housing crisis," she said. "You just have to start taking these small, tedious, sometimes complex steps."
Chris Campany, executive director of Windham Regional Commission welcomed the emphasis downtown and village centers.
"It’s good to see the focus on putting housing where people can walk or bike to goods and services and not have to be dependent upon cars,” he said. “This is particularly important when it comes to housing for our rapidly aging population.”
“The other side of the coin is making these places more flood resilient. So many of our communities are located on the banks of rivers and streams because that’s where they could harness water power,” Campany said. “Going forward, we need to do more to improve access to the floodplain by flood waters upstream and downstream from our villages and downtowns.”
As part of the compromises leading to Tuesday's signing, the administration got the “missing middle” funds it had long sought – $15 million to help middle-income buyers bridge the gap between single-family market prices and what they can afford. The Legislature got consumer protections for home improvement and construction customers, and a new team of rental inspectors – though not the rental registry it had long sought, and Scott had vetoed twice.
In S. 210, there’s $20 million for the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, providing grants or forgivable loans of up to $50,000 to property owners, to update vacant housing to meet current building codes.
In S. 226, there’s $4 million to shore up manufactured housing – better known as mobile homes; and $2.45 million to expand downtown and village center development tax credits and make buildings more flood-resilient.
The provisions of S. 226 could have an immediate impact in Manchester, as they could help the town clear regulatory hurdles for a 40-unit multi-family housing project being eyed for town-owned property on Depot Street.
The new language exempting certain housing projects from Act 250 review does not come without strings. The land in question must be in a Neighborhood Development Area – neighborhoods walking distance from an already-developed downtown. And river corridor and erosion bylaws must be in place to address the need for flood resilience.
Before the change, land identified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of a 100-year flood zone was excluded from Neighborhood Development Areas.
Manchester Planning and Zoning Director Janet Hurley said she intends to file a request to reconfigure Manchester’s Neighborhood Development Area on Depot Street as soon as the law takes effect.
It’s important “so we get this redevelopment in our town cores in ways that address not just housing but smart growth, where you concentrate growth in the centers,” she said.
Elizabeth Bridgewater, executive director of the Windham and Windsor Housing Trust, welcomed increased funding for the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, as it’s a key tool the non-profit uses.
“The expansion of unit count from 25 to 50 in Neighborhood Development Areas in towns with less than 3,000 in population is another welcome change,” she said. “This allows for a greater level of density where it makes sense and provides a more feasible pathway to meet the need for new homes in the communities we serve.”
She’s also glad to see more money added to the Vermont Home Improvement Program. The Windham & Windsor Housing Trust has funded more than 70 apartment rehab projects, she said. “We’re delighted that the program will continue as there is a persistent need and strong interest among private property owners.”
Sue Fillion, the planning and zoning director in Brattleboro, said the town will look at expanding its Neighborhood Development Area as well.
“Offering regulatory relief and reduced permitting costs will hopefully help a project pencil out so that we can begin to see housing unit creation,” she said. “I don’t think that it is going to happen overnight, but we need flexible state programs to help us do it. These changes are a step in the right direction. “
S. 226 also provides $1 million for a first-generation homebuyer program, supporting households that have historically been sidelined from home ownership.
“Building wealth through home ownership should be for everyone in the state,” said Rep. Thomas Stevens, chair of the House General Services Committee.
Bridgewater would have liked to have seen the Land Access and Opportunity Board have funding under its own control – “something for which members of the BIPOC community passionately advocated,” she said, “But I think this is a step in the right direction in recognizing the impact of historic and systemic discrimination and in finding ways to close the wealth gap that exists for BIPOC Vermonters.”
Chris Mays of Vermont News & Media contributed to this report.