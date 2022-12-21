Do we locals ever act as tourists at home? A tourist dives into some of the best spots of a place, eager to experience what it has to offer. Too often, we locals — ok, I’ll speak for myself — too often, I settle into a routine and skip the places tourists travel hours to seek out. I decided to be a tourist in the Northshire, and see what I was missing. This article is part of an occasional series.
Saint Colette could talk to birds and attended church with a baby lamb. When Saint Francis Jerome preached, oxen and horses knelt to listen. Saint Brigid nurtured a wild boar and a cow followed her wherever she went. Saints seem to have vanished generations ago, but among many local farmers deserving sainthood, I’d include Lysa Cross of North Meadow Farm. She tends to: Flopsy, the Flemish Giant Rabbit; Magic, the farm’s first rescue sheep; Gronk, the stud for a herd of heifers; and hundreds of other creatures roaming the farm. She tends to her animals, yes, but it’s not too fanciful to imagine a huge holiday table at the Cross home, animals all around it, with her presiding. She easily recalls that Oscar “came from a very loving lady who got cancer and couldn’t take care of her sheep.” That lady had placed all of her flock, except Oscar, and “of course, [Lysa said] I’ll take him.” Daffodil is the daughter of the farm’s first goat, “who passed away this summer.” Jeff came to North Meadow very skinny, but “we found bunnies love rolled oats” — and not just any rolled oats but Bob’s Red Mill, and “then of course [all the rabbits] had to have rolled oats” (fancier oats than I eat for breakfast).
North Meadow Farm is a hybrid. First off, it is a place where visitors and locals can pop in and see (mostly) friendly animals, always in a safe setting. On winter weekends, the farm is a good option for non-skiers in the family and kids, who can see animals and warm up with hot chocolate and smores around a fire. Lysa or one of the guides will introduce guests to the animals. Asked how many animals are on the farm, Lysa begins to rattle them all off: one alpaca, two pigs, six goats, 30 turkeys, one donkey, six sheep, 19 rabbits, 200 chickens, 21 ducks and 60 cattle — some 340 total.
Wander around the farm as the Rekhtman family did during my visit — and you’ll see goats in one pen, an alpaca and other goats that can stand only each other, in the next. You’ll see a hutch for rabbits, a pen and coop for 200 chickens (to my untrained eye, quite varied — including a guinea fowl that pecks grumpily at any nearby bird). The pigs hunker down in their pens. Across the yard, fences hold sheep in one area, in another, the heifer (and Gronk).
Lysa Cross runs the North Meadow Farm with: owner/boss David Johnson; barn manager Jesse Pomeroy, who milks the cows; gardener and handyman Warren Smith, and volunteers who work with the animals and help with tours. To my citified eyes, Lysa seems born to farm, but until eight years ago, she had been an assistant to author John Irving ( “The World According to Garp,” “Cider House Rules”). In 2014, Lysa lost her husband to liver cancer, and later that year she had lung cancer. “That was not a good year,” she says, but cites her grandmother who said “when you have a bump in the road, you can go over it or teeter on it.” She went over it and “ decided to fulfill a bucket list (item) I’d had since I was 13 — to work on a farm for a week.” She showed up to hay on North Meadow Farm on a warm summer day in flip flops and a tank top, got scratched up and loved it. She, David and Jesse decided to make a go of restoring the 115-year old farm, which had been dormant for years.
In addition to housing animals, North Meadow Farm also makes cheddar cheese (smooth and delicately flavored) and cheese curds (chewy like mozzarella and slightly salty). After a few others filled the role, Lysa finds herself chief cheesemaker, adapting to the task readily, although it takes her out of the open air for hours at a stretch on cheesemaking days.
The farm also sells beef, eggs (although most are spoken for, so ask ahead) raw milk and cheese. The farm features products from other nearby operations, too, for example, bread from Earth Sky Time.
And North Meadow adopts out bunnies and goats. Lysa has been known to send prospective adoptees home with an assignment to make sure that they know their animal and its needs before the animal goes off to a new home.
If you are a local wanting local cheese or other products — or even a Flemish Giant rabbit, North Meadow is a good bet. And if you’re a tourist, North Meadow is one of those off-the-beaten-path places that can round out a vacation. Stop by and see if you don’t agree.