COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power (GMP) is alerting customers that forecasters are calling for severe thunderstorms, with wind gusts and possible flash floods, starting this afternoon. The already saturated ground from the historic flooding increases the potential for power outages.
GMP crews, along with external contractors, have been restoring power this week to over 29,000 customers.
“We want customers to be alert to changing weather conditions and to be safe,” said Mike Burke, Vice President of Field Operations for GMP, in a release. “We are ready to respond as quickly as safely possible. Crews and customers have already encountered challenging conditions during the historic weather this week, and it is not over yet. The ground is waterlogged, and water is still running high, even as more rain is forecasted.”
GMP is urging safety for customers as the storm continues. Road conditions are hazardous in places with closures from the flooding. Always stay far away from any downed trees or lines, and call GMP and first responders to report damage.
Use the GMP app to report outages, track restoration, and manage your GMP account, or report outages at https://greenmountainpower.com/ or call GMP at 888-835-4672.