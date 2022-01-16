COLCHESTER – Green Mountain Power (GMP) is urging Vermonters to prepare for a strong regional storm will reach the state around midnight tonight, bringing gusty winds and a mix of precipitation, including heavy wet snow that could possibly take down trees and powerlines.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southern Vermont, forecasting heavy snow with accumulations of 6 to 13 inches, and winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
GMP’s field forces are prepared to respond and GMP has secured external help to assist customers alongside GMP crews if needed, the company said today in a release. The storm will make travel difficult for anyone on the road from approximately Sunday at midnight through Monday evening, so to be ready, GMP is pre-positioning some teams this evening.
“Making sure we can respond for customers is why we track multiple forecasts for days in advance. Safety is the top priority for everyone, and we want customers to be alert to the changing weather conditions and always stay far away from any downed lines or trees as they may still be energized. Call us to help,” said Mike Burke, GMP’s Vice President of Field Operations. “Forecasters say this storm will bring strong winds and changing precipitation through Monday and will affect all of the northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.”
GMP recommends customers have some basics on hand in case of any storm, including a charged cellphone, flashlights with fresh batteries, and bottled water.
For medical emergencies, always call 911.