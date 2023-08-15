COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power (GMP) is alerting customers about a surge in scam calls to customers. The scammers claim to be from GMP, demand immediate payment over the phone and threaten power shut off if customers don’t pay right away. GMP urges customers to hang up on these scammers.
“GMP customers started alerting us this morning about the calls, hoping to help other customers avoid this scam. We work with our customers and are here to help. We would never threaten immediate shut off or demand payment by credit card or pre-paid cards. If someone does this, hang up,” said Liz Hart, Manager of Customer Care for GMP, in a release.
Customers are urged that if you get a call like this you should hang up, and:
Do not provide payment or personal information
Do not engage with the caller
Do not call back that number
Call GMP Customer Service at 888-835-4672 to report the call, and any details about it, like the number it came from, the caller’s name, and what the caller said.
Customers are also encouraged to report this scam to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 (in state) or 802-656-3183 or online at https://ago.vermont.gov/cap/.