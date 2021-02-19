Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning welcomes Derek Boothby to talk about the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Bismarck once said that the most significant fact of the 20th century would be "that the North Americans speak English." While the United States has taken pride in accepting immigrants from all over the world to produce a truly polygenesis nation, Americans have had a long history of culture, customs and practices inherited from the United Kingdom. The "special relationship" between the two countries echoes back to long before Winston Churchill memorably stressed its importance during World War II. There have been many mutual interests and benefits, but it has not always been a smooth ride. This talk will explore the background, the successes and the disagreements, and consider the way ahead.
Registration for the talk is $15 per person in advance. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org. This lecture is sponsored by The Keelan Family Foundation.