BENNINGTON -- Laur Grande, RN has always found her job as a nurse rewarding. But at a vaccination clinic at the former Southern Vermont College gymnasium on Wednesday, she said this was “probably the most rewarding experience,” of her career.
“It was such an honor,” Grande said about vaccinating a 100 year old man, recently.
While vaccinations moved from the Southern Vermont Medical Center campus to the former gymnasium well over a week ago, the site looks different than it did a week ago.
“We are learning as we go,” Grande said as they try to create an experience that is easy and safe.
The clinic is also looking to increase the number of vaccinations per day to meet the need of the community.
While the older people being vaccinated are no stranger to getting a shot in the arm, Grande remarked that many remember the “factory style,” polio vaccinations that took place when they were children in school. Because of that they are trying to make the process as comfortable as possible for those who might have been traumatized by that experience.
From friendly staff who check patients in, and those who escort them from one station to the next, the atmosphere is one of comfort and even fun, as patients are encouraged to get a selfie taken with a large board that touts their getting of the vaccine, to a small sticker that each person can wear, not unlike an “I voted,” sticker on election day.
Couples and those in their “pod” came in together to get vaccinated.
Linda Beher, 75, of Winhall, said she got emotional as her partner Vito Salvato, 86, got the vaccine. The two traveled from Winhall and while she said a clinic in Manchester was closer to them, she was happy they came down to Bennington saying that it was a “very nice set up.”
Retired law enforcement officer Jack Powers, 82, and his wife Sandra, 78, a retired nurse got their first does on Wednesday.
“I’m happy because we are still able to take care of ourselves and each other,” she said describing the two of them as “inseparable.”
According to Tiffany Tobin, RN, many of the 75 year and old demographic are coming out to get vaccinated, leaving their quarantine for the first time since the pandemic began in March.
Jessica Woodward expressed her feelings after receiving her second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Woodward is a caregiver.
“Good, relieved,” she said. “I feel very fortunate to be in a state where the vaccine is not only available but easily accessible.
Lorraine Thurber, RN came out of retirement to work two days a week at the vaccination clinic in Bennington for as long as is necessary.
“I want to be part of the solution,” she said.