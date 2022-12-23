BENNINGTON — Hunker down.
That's the pressing advice from the state, after rain and heavy, damaging winds blew across Southern Vermont on Thursday night into this morning, knocking out power 70,000 homes across the state.
The Vermont Department of Public Safety briefed the public today on a subsequent wave of inclement weather and what to do about it.
“You need to be where you are going to be tonight by 4 p.m.,” said agency Commissioner Jennifer Morrison. “After that, all bets are off, and you are taking a tremendous risk by being on the roads after the temperatures drop.”
It might seem hard to believe after the relatively clear skies and temperatures in the mid-50s this morning, but when winter storm Elliot reaches Southern Vermont early tonight, the situation is expected to deteriorate quickly. Standing moisture from Thursday night’s storm, as well as bands of rain or snow squalls making their way in today could lead to a flash freeze on the roads once temperatures sharply decline.
“This year for the holidays, give the gift of safety for yourself and your family members, and safety for our essential workers that have to be on the roads,” she continued. “Thank you to all who do not have a choice.”
Joe Flynn, secretary for Vermont Agency of Transportation, echoed Morrison’s request to keep the roads clear.
“We are at maximum strength and full readiness,” Flynn said. “But we do need your help. Our ability to treat roads depends on our ability to get through the roads.”
Flynn reiterated the importance of keeping the roads clear for emergency services and power crews, as well.
Erica Bornemann, director of Vermont Emergency Management, addressed the threat to public health posed by Mother Nature’s one-two punch of knocking out electricity, followed by bitter cold.
Low-lying area flooded
In West Brattleboro, residents in a low-lying portion of Mountain Home, a mobile home park that's part of Tri-Park Cooperative Housing, were asked to leave until flood waters recede from the nearby Whetstone Brook.
"The same areas that always flood," said Brattleboro Fire Chief Leonard Howard. "We've told them they should leave, and some have and some haven't."
The mobile homes in the path of the flood waters are in a portion of the park that Tri-Park has identified as needing to be moved because of repeated flooding.
Tri-Park has an extensive plan to redevelop portions of Mountain Home and Glen Park, also in West Brattleboro, so that some mobile homes can be moved away from the Whetstone.
Rene La Farr said it was terrible that this has happened just two days before Christmas.
"We just got a new dog, and my dad had to put waders on to go get him," she said.
Howard said everyone leaving told him they have places to stay until the waters recede.
50,000 without power, at first
“Currently there are over 50,000 customers that have lost power since early this morning. That outage number is increasing rapidly,” she said at the morning press conference today.
A check of outage reporting pages just two hours after the meeting revealed that number had grown to just shy of 70,000 customers without power, between Green Mountain Power, Vermont Electric Coop and Washington Electric.
“Our primary concern, and our priority for managing the state response to this event, is assessing sheltering need and developing a plan to provide shelter and warming centers across the state to communities that are hit the worst,” Bornemann continued.
“I can’t stress enough how important it is to ensure you have a plan for your own personal safety, especially as we go into the weekend … please check in on your neighbors, especially the elderly and those with functional needs or who are vulnerable.”
With power outages expected to be a “multiday event,” Bornemann offered resources to anyone needing adequate shelter from temperatures that could be in the single digits. Referrals for a warmer place to stay can be found by visiting the Vermont Emergency Management website or calling 211.
After that, Bornemann turned things over to leadership for three of Vermont’s largest electricity providers.
CEO and President of Green Mountain Power Mari McClure mentioned that the utility was able to keep external crews in Vermont after last week’s snow storm, tripling the force of lineworkers available to restore power across the state.
“I’m hearing from crews that are seeing grown trees ripped out by the roots. It’s clearly a very dangerous storm,” McClure said. “There may be times when our crews have to pause until the winds have slowed, and it is safe to proceed.”