Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 9:24 pm
Al Santopietro tunes up and cleans his bicycles during a recent sunny afternoon at Prospect Mountain in Woodford.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Al Santopietro tunes up and cleans his bicycles one sunny afternoon at Prospect Mountain in Woodford.
