TOWNSHEND — A local horse rescue saves extra blankets donated throughout the year to give to horse owners in need.
However, this year, the group doesn’t have enough to meet the needs of the community.
“The winter was really so deceiving but now it’s bearing down and I know we’ll have more really frigid weather than what we’ve got right now,” Gerda Silver, owner of Gerda’s Equine Rescue, said a day before the arctic blast hit the area in early February. “We’re out of stock right now.”
Gerda’s Equine Rescue, a not-for-profit organization established in 2005 and based in Townshend, is asking for donations of blankets or funds for the cause. The group said many horses do just fine without a blanket, however, “the older, the compromised, and young foals, all could use a blanket during the bitter cold Vermont winters.”
“Horses that are cold will shiver to keep themselves warm, losing precious calories in the process,” states an announcement from Gerda’s. “Thin horses have no reserve fat and will freeze, as will foals and sick horses. As a horse rescue, we are keenly aware of this problem, as the bulk of our horses come to us via the slaughter pipeline and 99 percent are painfully thin.”
Gerda’s is asking for blankets that are clean, with no rips or missing buckles. Silver said her group doesn’t want the blankets to come apart or become dangerous by allowing a horse’s leg to get caught.
This marks the third year of the Blanket Bank, which Silver described as the most popular program at Gerda’s. The rescue also provides free neutering and dental clinics.
Last year, 40 blankets were donated to horse owners in the local community.
“The people who come for the blankets,” Silver said, “you don’t want to embarrass them for not having enough money but they should still have nice blankets.”
Silver said the need for blankets is growing every year and her group never asks questions.
“If you need it, you can have it,” she said. “They’ve always been grateful for that.”
The goal is collect or purchase 30 blankets. Silver said her group can buy at discounted rates blankets for mini horses at about $68 and bigger blankets for about $100.
Due to an outbreak of strangles at the rescue, Gerda’s hasn’t been able to place any horses in new homes or have any visits since September. The group is working on testing all the horses to ensure they’re rid of the highly contagious equine disease.
Blankets are wrapped up in plastic and kept in a container outside of the rescue for horse owners to pick up.
To learn more about the program or donate, visit gerdasequinerescue.org. Donations also can be sent to Gerda’s Equine Rescue, P.O. Box 1352, West Townshend, VT 05359.