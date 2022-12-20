MANCHESTER — As a boys’ high school basketball coach, George Allard led Burr and Burton Seminary to be Vermont state champions in four consecutive seasons from 1976 to 1979.
But Allard, who died last week, had an even more lasting impact on his players as a lifelong mentor and friend, his former players said Tuesday.
Allard, a Bennington native who taught and coached at Burr and Burton from 1967 until his retirement in 1981, died on Dec. 15 in Arlington Heights, Ill., outside of Chicago. He was 77.
Brian Allard of Napa, Calif., said his father had been working through some health issues for a couple of years.
“He and my mom were holding hands right up to the end,” he said. “In terms of passing, he was as lucky as anyone can be. He was surrounded by people who loved him, and he knew it.”
Brian Allard said his father was a devoted husband and dad who enjoyed teaching his sons how to play sports, hunt and fish.
“He was a hands-on kind of guy, someone that cared about his family and wanted to devote time to his sons.”
For former players, including Dave Shehadi and Steve Green, Allard’s knack for preparing them for success on the court translated to a positive effect on their lives. They also recall how the basketball team galvanized community support, with fans following the team to road games throughout the Marble Valley League and to the state finals at the University of Vermont.
Allard and Ed Latz “were instrumental in my life,” as father figures and mentors, said Green, who arrived in Manchester as an eighth-grader from one of New York’s toughest neighborhoods. He went on to college and recently retired from teaching high school math in the New York City schools.
“I spent a lot of time with coach Allard just talking [about] how to become a man, how to handle being a young African American man,” Green said.
David Shehadi, who played on the 1975-76 and 1976-77 championship teams and later coached the Bulldogs, said Allard was a mild-mannered and reserved gentleman away from the court, but more intense on the sidelines and in practice. He said Allard insisted on the team being in excellent physical shape, on playing man-to-man defense and on a fast-break offense.
“He was very passionate about it. He could get heated up, but he was wonderful to play for. I think we all loved him as a coach,” Shehadi said.
“He held us responsible, and if things were going bad, you could see it coming. His face would get awfully red,” Shehadi added. “He also appreciated if you gave a good effort.”
Luckily for the Bulldogs, for four years, there wasn’t much to be mad about. With a core of Green, Shehadi, the late Alex Johnson, Angel Rivera, Greg Carrano and Nathan Choice, Burr and Burton became the class of the Marble Valley League.
Green said he spoke to Allard every month. “He’d always start conversations, ‘Is this the best point guard that ever played at Burr and Burton?’”
“I just spoke to him right before Thanksgiving Day,” Green said. “I have a photo of him in the hospital giving a thumbs up.
“I could tell his breathing was a little tough, and he looked a little frail,” Green said.
“We stayed in close contact. I had moved out of town. For maybe 15 years, we would talk a few times a year,” Shehadi said. “When I came back, and I started coaching, we would get together, and he’d come to our games. He’d like to give pointers. He liked to talk shop.”
Allard won coach of the year awards in 1971, 1975 and 1981. In 2001, he was inducted to the Burr and Burton Athletic Hall of Fame and in 2007 to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Dave Frederickson, who was coaching the Mount Anthony Union High School boys at the same era, remembered that that Allard’s teams were “well-prepared, well-disciplined and organized.” The two teams didn’t play each other during the season at the time, but scrimmaged every year.
“I know when his teams traveled, Manchester traveled with them,” he recalled of the community’s support at the time.
Brian Allard said he remembers Manchester fans boarding chartered buses and traveling to opposing gyms and tournament games.
“Suddenly 200 people would pile into a team’s gym or [Barre Auditorium], and all of them would be wearing green and gold plastic caps.”
Born Nov. 7, 1945, to George and Rita Bronson Allard, George Allard graduated from Bennington Catholic High School and attended Providence (R.I.) College. He arrived at Burr and Burton Seminary (now Burr and Burton Academy) in 1967, where he taught business math and coached baseball as well as basketball. He served as the school’s athletic director between 1977 and 1981.
He married Angela Allard on April 1, 1967. The two had been dating since their junior year of high school, Brian Allard said.
Family was a cornerstone of Allard’s life, as he taught sports to his sons in Little League Baseball, American Legion Post 13 Baseball, and at his own Mt. Equinox Basketball Camp.
By 1983, thinking of his son’s college education, Allard opened a small family business that became one of the largest independent auto parts stores in the country. It was run by him and his wife and a long-time team of colleagues until 2005 when it was sold for Allard’s second retirement.
Brian Allard said the business, Auto City, was his family’s second championship team.
“My mother and he were a great combo,” he said. “When they owned the business together they were a team.”
The couple moved to Illinois to be closer to their son Matthew, daughter-in-law Maggie and three grandchildren.
LIFE-LONG IMPACT
When Green arrived at Burr and Burton Seminary in the early 1970s, he was a boy who had lost his father and found himself in a place very different from his New York City home.
“You take a kid from East Harlem and place him in Manchester, Vermont, you’re like ‘whoa,’” he recalled. “I was used to tall buildings and subway trains … now I’m in Manchester seeing deer in the backyard and snow up to my neck.”
Green recalled that Allard wanted him to emulate Boston Celtics point guard Bob Cousy’s grasp of the game’s “rhythm and flow” – when to push the ball on a fast break, and when to slow down and run a set offense.
The lessons were as simple as looking people in the eye and shaking hands firmly, and as complicated as learning to make smart decisions in life
“People, places and things,” Green recalled Allard saying often. “‘The people you hang around with, the places you go and the things you do will determine your life.’ He said that all the time.
“I never understood the little talks we had because I was so young,” Green said. “As I got older and went on to St Joseph’s College in Rutland that’s when it started to hit me — how to carry yourself as a young man, how looking at people eye to eye shows people you’re attentive and really want to learn and understand.”
Allard was predeceased by his older sister and a brother-in-law, Andrea and Richard Powers of Hinsdale, Mass., and his younger sister, Rosemary Webster of Rutland,
Surviving family include his brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Patricia Joly of Woodford, his stepmother, Rita R. Allard, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Burr and Burton Academy Athletic Department. A service will be held in Illinois this winter, and a life celebration in Vermont later in the spring of 2023.