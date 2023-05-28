ARLINGTON — Over 100 people gathered Saturday morning in the old St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church at Arlington Common to remember Gedeon A. LaCroix, who passed away at age 99 in January.
For many, LaCroix’s name will always be tied to his military service — after all, he was a proud Marine Corps veteran who survived some of the bloodiest battles of World War II in the Pacific, including witnessing firsthand both flags being raised on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
It’s only natural that over a life just shy of a century, LaCroix became known and revered for much more than those 38 months spent in uniform. Friends and family joined to pay tribute to him to start Memorial Day Weekend.
“Not very many people that reach age 99 and a half have this many people attend their service,” said Dr. Kathy Clem, one of several friends to speak at the service. “It’s reflective of the kind of person Gedeon was.”
The service was opened with a prayer from Clem’s husband, Reverend Terry Clem. A recurring theme throughout the service was that LaCroix was a captivating storyteller, and Rev. Clem recounted a story told to him of LaCroix’s experience at Iwo Jima.
“When he hit the beach at Iwo Jima — he told me — they could not dig in,” Clem said. “So he and his buddy found a 500-pound unexploded ordnance to put their backs against, to protect them for the evening as shots rang around them.”
Gedeon’s son, Christopher LaCroix, came to the podium next and graciously thanked all who attended and made the memorial possible before giving a brief biography on his father. LaCroix ran all the way from his father’s birth and upbringing in Southern Vermont — his father a World War I veteran, himself — to his final years living in Arlington, still an avid reader and tending to his own lawn on his riding mower until he was 98.
LaCroix gave a synopsis of the years between, his father’s studying of political science and philosophy at Middlebury College with hopes of someday working his way into government, and putting those hopes on hold for years in order to support his family, taking management positions in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania’s growing industries for decades.
“If the Marines had taught him anything, it was that everyone was a team member … he made it his business to know every employee by their first name, and try to say hello every day,” LaCroix said.
LaCroix said that his father, and his mother Jean, had always hoped for a return to their roots in Vermont, though. When Gedeon’s company was sold during economically challenging times for the Midwest in the 1980s, he opted for early retirement and that move back to the Green Mountain State.
“The new owners wanted him to become their hatchet man, cutting staff and jobs,” explained LaCroix. “Gedeon could not decimate his longtime industrial team members, now that he was on top of the food chain …
“I applaud his decision and say ‘bravo’ to that ‘Semper Fi’ ethos he acquired in the Marine Corps,” LaCroix continued, referring to the Marines’ motto that means “Always Faithful.”
So from age 62, Gedeon LaCroix enjoyed almost 38 years of retirement on his farm in Arlington, but certainly didn’t stop working, altogether. He served as chairman of the Bennington County Regional Commission for years. This is how he met another friend that came to the podium to eulogize him.
Jim Henderson, regional planner and environmental program manager at BCRC, remembered LaCroix being part of his first job interview there 34 years ago, which began their friendship that Henderson described as “low-maintenance.”
“We didn’t make phone calls or an arrangement to have lunch. It started with Gedeon just stopping by my office and saying, ‘You need to take a break, let’s go for a ride.’”
Henderson recalled one memorable trip up U.S. Route 7 years ago during which a “visionary” LaCroix said, “You know, this is the road that’s going to save Bennington County,” citing all of the travelers that would come up from New York City before there was much evidence to support that.
Henderson said LaCroix displayed fire and passion to his last days, and recollected his last extended conversation with LaCroix about a year ago, where he asked LaCroix about flying the Ukrainian flag at his home.
“He said, ‘Jim, the world has to unite against this type of aggression. We all need to protect freedom and democracy. We’ve been down this road before when Hitler and the Nazi party did this … ’”
Don Keelan, Arlington native, fellow Marine and friend of LaCroix family, took the podium to expand upon LaCroix’s military story that had been previously referenced. Keelan outlined everything from LaCroix leaving during his freshman year at the University of Vermont after the attacks at Pearl Harbor, hitchhiking with a friend to a recruiting station in Pittsfield, Mass. to join the Marines — to his extended time in the Pacific, seeing some of the fiercest fighting of the war.
“When it comes to honoring one’s commitment, Gedeon has set the bar quite high,” Keelan said while concluding his speech.
The ceremony continued with two Boy Scouts of Arlington Troop 334 bringing a folded American flag to Keelan, which Keelan then presented to the LaCroix family, accepted by Christopher LaCroix, as Neil Freeburn played “Taps.”
Freeburn, director of creative arts at Burr and Burton Academy, also played on the piano “Amazing Grace” and “The Marine Corps Hymn,” the latter of which those gathered joined by singing.
The ceremony moved outdoors, where Keelan offered a few more words on the significance of Memorial Day, and its importance to Gedeon himself. A memorial wreath was placed at the foot of flagpole on the green in front of Arlington Common, and the Boy Scouts raised the flag from half-mast, while Freeburn played “Taps” one more time, followed by a traditional three-volley salute from members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars: Post 1332 Honor Guard.
The LaCroix family said anyone wishing to make donations in Gedeon’s honor can do so to Arlington Common, Arlington Rescue Squad or the Vermont Visiting Nurses.