MONTPELIER — VSECU, a member-owned cooperative and not-for-profit credit union for all Vermonters, is providing a total of $50,000 to five Vermont nonprofits through its member-directed giving program We Care 2. Included is a donation of nearly $7,500 for the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services.
The funds are intended to help these organizations continue to help Vermonters meet their essential needs, with a particular focus this year on food, shelter, heat, and COVID-19 relief efforts. Since the inception of the We Care 2 giving program in 2013, VSECU members have used their votes to direct $261,000 to nonprofit organizations working to improve the quality of life for all Vermonters.
Each year, We Care 2 funds are distributed based on the percentage of votes received by each charitable organization in VSECU’s annual elections. This year, VSECU members cast more than 4,000 votes, each amounting to a direct donation to their preferred nonprofit.
“With the effect of COVID-19, Vermont’s nonprofits have been more important than ever as a resource for those in need,” said Simeon Chapin, community impact officer at VSECU. “We’re proud to support these organizations making a difference in our communities and to give our members a voice in determining where our dollars can have the greatest impact.”
GBICS will receive an award of $7,418.
“Thank you so much to the members of the VSECU for supporting GBICS with We Care 2 funding for our programs, which include emergency financial assistance through the Food and Fuel Fund, primary medical care at the Dr. G. Richard Dundas Free Clinic, food distribution at the Kitchen Cupboard, and others," said Scott Winslow, executive director of GBICS.
"All of you are part of the many collaborations that make Bennington kinder, stronger, more resilient, and a community we can be proud of,” he said.
Other awards include:
• $9,896 to the North Central Vermont Recovery Center
• $10,761 to ReSOURCE
• $10,767 to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Vermont
• $11,158 to the Clarina Howard Nichols Center
Each year, the We Care 2 program receives applications from qualifying charities across the state. To learn more about VSECU’s member-directed giving program and this year’s award recipients, visit www.vsecu.com/community/programs/we-care-2.