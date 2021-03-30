BENNINGTON -- After conducting a national search for a new executive director, GBICS found its new leader close to home.
On Monday, April 19, Natalie Basil of North Bennington becomes the new executive director of Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, Inc.
The GBICS Board of Trustees chose Basil because of her energy, vision, enthusiasm, careful listening, leadership style, and personal warmth according to Board of Directors Chairman Charlie Gingo. She was chosen from a pool of over 40 applicants. "Natalie quickly rose to the top throughout a series of extensive interviews," Gingo said.
Basil most recently worked at Bennington College in the Office of Student Life as Dean of Students. She has an extensive background in the academic arena having also worked at Brown University and Smith College.
"Natalie has had a bird's eye view of the ways that GBICS has partnered with the local community to create and sustain long-term solutions to fight food insecurity and address the health needs of our vulnerable neighbors," Gingo said. Gingo added that Basil brings superb organizational and administrative skills to the job. "Natalie is a creative thinker with strengths in strategic planning and program implementation. She knows her way around complex budgets. She has broad experience leading and developing strong teams. And her ability to engage with anyone in a thoughtful and personable way is a key strength," Gingo said. "We look forward to her leadership and to working with her."
GBICS programs include the Dr. G. Richard Dundas Free Clinic (formerly known as the Bennington Free Clinic), the Kitchen Cupboard, the Food & Fuel Fund, the Bennington Oral Health Coalition, the You First women's health program, the Molly Stark Preventive Dental Hygiene Clinic, FoodFit Bennington, and other programs.