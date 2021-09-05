BENNINGTON — Thousands of garlic lovers descended on downtown Bennington on Saturday for Garlic Town, USA.
This year’s single-day Labor Day weekend tradition follows the scaled down version of the annual Southern Vermont Garlic and Herb festival that hosted roughly 3,000 attendees in 2020. The reimagined event combined a variety of free activities and entertainment hubs as well as ticketed “cloves” where garlic vendors, artisans and food trucks resided.
Vendor booths and food stands in Cloves A and B, located in the northwest side of town near Depot and River Streets, maintained lines throughout the day. Clove C near Valentine Street offered family and children activities. Volunteers were seen handing out bottles of water as the early September weather gifted a beautiful sunny day.
One volunteer’s shirt sported the title “Captain” – Bill Clark.
Clark stays behind the scenes to make sure all goes well within the volunteer team. He’s spent 11 years volunteering and initially got involved to give back to the community. It helps that he likes garlic, too.
“There’s lots of people here today and everything is going smoothly. I don’t think we anticipated this big of a turnout,” Clark said.
“Major credit goes to the army of volunteers that make this festival happen every year even when we throw a huge curveball like a new Garlic Town event,” Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Harrington said. “We had over 100 volunteers — our tie-dye army — throughout the event scanning tickets, picking up trash, answering information, selling merchandise, getting people on buses.”
Mikaela Lewis, event coordinator for Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, was “very happily surprised” with the turnout. On Friday night presale tickets were up to 3,000 and by 1 p.m. on the day of the event they exceeded 6,000, she said.
“It’s a good day. There’s good weather. I’m happily overwhelmed,” she added.
About 115 vendors participated, and while most of them are Vermont-based, others hailed from New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida and even California, Lewis said.
One vendor, Wander on Words, decided to attend because Lewis discovered the company on Etsy and reached out. Artist and company owner Colleen Wilcox hand-letters all of her products, which range from greeting cards to apparel, stickers and more.
“I didn’t know so many people loved garlic,” said Wilcox. “The turnout has been fantastic. All of the Vermont tote bags sold out immediately.”
Wilcox ran the booth with her husband, Reed, and has been in business since 2014, but went full time in 2018. They reside in Pittsfield, Vermont.
While the Wilcox couple received an invitation to participate in this year’s festival, another attendee found her invite in a cookbook at the library where she works.
Jennifer Hartshorn, a librarian in Seabrook, N.H., purchased a garlic cookbook where the Southwestern Vermont Garlic and Herb festival was mentioned in a list with the top garlic festivals. Once she realized it was a three-hour drive and six weeks away, at the time, she decided a solo road trip was only appropriate and booked a hotel within walking distance to the festival.
“This is my first time in Bennington and at the festival. I think [the organizers] did an excellent job,” Hartshorn said.
She said that Clove A was her favorite. That's where she purchased garlic that included a card with instructions for how to grow garlic, which is something Hartshorn hopes to do.
Attendees roamed the cloves with garlic pickles, garlic ice cream, garlic popcorn, pickled garlic and a variety of braided bunches. Some even utilized the free hay wagon rides to be transported between Depot Street and Main Street. The Thompson Stage and Splash Pad was active all day with live music from Moose Crossing, The Bennington Traditional Jazz Band and Luminous Crush.
The integration of the event and downtown Bennington adds a layer of participation from local businesses with sidewalk sales and garlic inspired recipes. But Downtown Bennington wasn’t the only area that benefited from the event, Harrington said the impact swelled to other parts of town.
“Not just in restaurants and bars; it was really nice to see people utilizing all the spaces of downtown including the parks, the splash pad, seating areas, walking around, shopping and visiting the welcome centers,” he said. “We heard the [Mt. Anthony] Country Club was packed for lunch which means that Garlic Town even got up into other parts of Bennington, which we're glad to hear. I'm sure the hotels all throughout the region were busy too.”
Garlic is definitely the main character at Garlic Town, USA., but many vendors took to selling, in tandem with garlic, spices and herbs. Rockerbox Garlic Co. from Schoharie, NY. was falling short on their homemade spice blends inventory half way through the event.
“It’s so busy. It’s amazing. I overstocked this year not knowing what to expect and I’m almost sold out,” owner Raema Rotindo said.
For generations Rotindo's family has grown garlic in Western New York. Now Rotindo carries on her family’s legacy in a new way by using pure ingredients to make her own spice blends.
Prior to 2020, the Garlic Festival was held at the Camelot Village site. Some vendors mentioned they missed that location, while others said they could do without the mud.
Garlic Town, USA is a collaborative effort by the Town of Bennington, the Better Bennington Corporation and the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce.