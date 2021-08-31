BENNINGTON — On Saturday, Bennington will be the home of Garlic Town, USA, hosting its annual Labor Day weekend festival.
Bennington’s Garlic and Herb Festival has become very well-known all over after 25 years, seeing more than 16,000 festival-goers and more than 200 vendors during 2019’s event. Last year, with the COVID pandemic ongoing, the original event was canceled and turned into a rebranded ‘Garlic Town, USA,’ which allowed multiple “cloves” of people throughout the downtown area to enjoy their garlic-themed wares and social distance at the same time.
After the success of a year ago, the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the event again. In coordination with the Town of Bennington and the Better Bennington Corporation, “Garlic Town, USA” celebrates produce vendors, crafts, artisans, and the spirit of Garlic Fest throughout downtown Bennington.
People are asked to visit garlictownusa.com to purchase tickets for entry into the clove. All-access passes will give patrons entry to all of the clove locations, and patrons may start at any clove they wish and re-enter throughout the day.
Each ticket booth at the entry of the cloves will also have an info table with maps and vendor information, local visitor information, hand sanitizer stations, extra face masks, and a volunteer ready to help with any other questions.
Clove A, the former Tuttle Lot, and Clove B, the former Bennington Station lot, will transform with over 50 garlic, produce, craft and distilleries in each clove. Tickets to get into these cloves range from $5 per child to $12 per adult and $30 for a family bundle (two adults, unlimited children), and are only available online. Tickets will be available online day of and can be accessed at www.GarlicTownUSA.com.
The cloves will have more than 200 vendors, along with food trucks, demonstrations and entertainment going on all day.
All of downtown Bennington will be open to the public. The event will have free entertainment all day long at the Splash Pad and restaurants will be having specials. Many storefronts will have sidewalk sales.
The Bennington Farmers’ Market will be open all day and hay wagon rides are available for free. All of this area is considered Clove C and will be free for entry. The “Family Clove” will be located right next to Ramunto’s Pizza and Valentine Street.
Local restaurants will be featuring live entertainment throughout the weekend. Family fun activities will be at the free “Clove C” (at the corner of Valentine and Main Street) and will include bouncy houses, ice cream, build-your-own stuffed animals, free take-home building kits from Home Depot, local nonprofit activities and more. Free indoor activities will also be located inside The Gamer’s Grotto and face painting will also be available.
On the stage near the Splash Pad on North Street, there will be three bands — Moose Crossing from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., The Bennington Traditional Jazz Band from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m., and Luminous Crush from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
There will also be a number of demonstrations going on throughout the day on Saturday inside the cloves. At 11 a.m., Tony of Rolling Rock Salt (Clove B, Booth C8) will present a “Black Garlic Town Hall.”
Also at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Lauren of Vermont Macrame (Clove A, Booth D6) will present “DIY Macrame Plant Hangers.”
At 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Tina of Seven Barrels and East End Foods (Clove B, Booth D8) will present “Easy and Delicious Salad Dressings.” From 12 to 2 p.m., Rae of Rockerbox Spice Co (Clove A, Booth GR7) will be presenting “Utilizing Spices to make Easy, Healthy Snacks and Sides.”
Beginning every hour on the hour Brian of Hugick Farms (Clove A, Booth GR6) will present “Growing and Processing Garlic at Home” and Vallis of Aunt Bonnie’s CBD (Clove A, Booth C6) will present “5 Ways To Take CBD.”
Parking and transportation is free because of the generous sponsorship of Greater Heights Tree and Land Management. In order to keep downtown open to all the activities and people, the organizers are strongly encouraging that people park in designated parking lots and ride the shuttle downtown. Those parking lots include the Grace Christian School and Willow Park parking lots (104 Kocher Drive), Ocean State Job Lot (99 Bennington Square), and the Chamber of Commerce and State Building (100 Veterans Memorial Dr.).
Transportation from the parking lots will be free, private shuttles provided by Green Mountain Express. The event will have two to three shuttles running from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Once patrons are dropped off downtown, A&K Agriservices will be providing hay wagon rides to get from clove to clove and throughout downtown. Stops will include: Depot Street (for Clove A and Clove B access), School Street (for Main Street access), and Corner of Valentine Street and Main Street (for Clove C access).
The festival committee has been working with officials at the Vermont Department of Health and the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in preparation for the event. The Bennington Rescue Squad will be providing a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday as well.
“We are trying to provide an event that people feel comfortable and safe to get back into social settings,” said Matt Harrington, executive director at the Chamber. “At every step of this new event, safety was top of mind. We will have volunteers at every clove and public gathering spots armed with PPE for patrons, and hand sanitizer. The Bennington Rescue Squad will be providing a free vaccine clinic. Mainly, we just want people to have fun and feel safe doing so.”
For a map of all the cloves and various events, go to garlictownusa.com. The official program will be available throughout the week at the Better Bennington Corporation and throughout the event.