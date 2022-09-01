BENNINGTON — Downtown Bennington is gearing up to host up to 10,000 visitors this weekend for the annual Garlic Town, USA festival, with folks enjoying everything from music to garlic recipes to even garlic ice cream.
Garlic Town was born out of Garlic Fest in nearby Wilmington. This will be the 28th year, between the two events, that Southern Vermont celebrates its love for garlic.
“We took a lot of the magic and the components of [Garlic Fest],” said Matt Harrington, the executive director of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, who helped spearhead of the event.
That “magic” is a combination of vendors, food trucks, music, drinks and more garlic than anyone can imagine — and the community of downtown Bennington.
The chamber revamped the set up of the festival and placed a bar in each of the “cloves” (individual areas hosting certain events and vendors) on the festival grounds. Each of the two cloves hold a stage, food trucks, vendors and, of course, a bar. Attendees will be able to walk around the clove, drink in hand, and enjoy the festivities.
“I often joke that near the end of the Garlic Festival, more people come out for the bar and the bands,” said Harrington.
Each clove also will feature food and music. Clove A will have a booth that sells Garlic Town, USA merchandise, and Clove B will have a demonstration tent — where Couch and Cork will have chef demonstrations, including garlic ice cream.
Each vendor, stationed in a clove, had to go through a “rigorous vendor application process,” said Harrington. They are required to have at least one garlic-themed item for sale at their booth.
Having different cloves allows attendees to experience different areas of downtown, like Main Street, just by walking the short distance between the cloves. Some tents will be set up in front of various local businesses to draw people down Main Street, and local restaurants will have Garlic Town food and drink specials.
“What we’re hoping is, as they go back and forth … they check out downtown Bennington,” said Harrington.
New food trucks, never before or rarely seen in Southern Vermont, will also be at the event.
“We have Thai food, we’ve got Jamaican food. It just kind of increases the level of our palate for the day, which we don’t always get in Bennington,” he said.
As for Harrington, he can’t wait to see the festival come together. Pulling off an event of this size takes a lot of teamwork, with over 100 volunteers and veteran staff.
“I mean, that’s part of the amazing thing is … the amount of people that have come out on a random Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and helped pull this together,” said Harrington.
More information about Garlic Town, USA, including the map of the festival grounds and how to purchase tickets, can be found at garlictownusa.com.