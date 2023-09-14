BURLINGTON — A part-time Bennington area convicted felon has been sentenced in federal court to 27 months in prison for illegal possession of ammunition.
Gabriel Lebron, 32, also of Florence, Mass., was one of three men linked to a drug house on Main Street in Bennington, officials said.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III told Lebron that he will be under federal supervision for three years after he is released from prison.
Lebron previously pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of ammunition as a convicted felon in Bennington on Oct. 12, 2022.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Corinne Smith proposed a 46-month prison sentence, which was at the low end of the federal sentencing guidelines. The defense suggested a 24-month prison term.
Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth noted that Lebron had been successful in several courses undertaken in jail. He filed three certificates Lebron earned this year for "Adjustment to Incarceration," "Living with Others," and "Rational Thinking."
Sessions agreed at Monday's sentencing to lower sentencing guidelines.
Bennington Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations arrested Lebron as he attempted to flee a residence in Bennington during the execution of a search warrant.
Law enforcement seized from Lebron a privately manufactured untraceable firearm also known as a “ghost gun.” The firearm had a round in the chamber and a fully loaded 15-round magazine, BPD said.
Lebron also had fentanyl packaged for sale and a pen to determine counterfeit currency, records show.
He is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of his criminal record, which includes multiple felony convictions in Massachusetts for weapons offenses between 2019 and 2021.
The indictment also seeks the forfeiture for guns and ammunition. Lebron will give up a privately manufactured P80 9-mm firearm and the 15 rounds.
Also arrested as part of the raid was Peter Aleksonis, 55, who lived at the apartment at 546 Main Street. He has been charged with unlawfully and knowingly allowing his residence to be used for the illegal manufacturing, storing, distributing and use of heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl, the indictment said.
Aleksonis pleaded guilty to the felony charge on Aug. 21. Judge Sessions agreed this week to release Aleksonis from custody as soon as he can find a bed in a residential drug treatment program. Aleksonis also was told not to possess any drugs, alcohol, guns or weapons. He must remain in Vermont and have no contact with any witnesses in his case.
Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said the joint federal and town police raid on the apartment marked the third time the residence maintained by Aleksonis had been searched due to narcotics trafficking.
The longtime chief said at the time Aleksonis “continues to allow gang members from Springfield, Mass. area set up in his home and run a criminal enterprise.”
During the search at the apartment house, police found a .45-caliber firearm with a defaced serial number, assorted ammunition, over 7,000 bags of fentanyl/heroin, 25 grams of crack cocaine, $7,900 in cash and digital scales, records show.
The third defendant was eventually found in Connecticut by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
Christian Torres-Santiago, 20, of Springfield, Mass. has pleaded not guilty to knowingly and intentionally possessing both fentanyl and crack cocaine on Oct. 12 with the intent to distribute the drugs.
Torres-Santiago was also charged on Oct. 12 with possession of a firearm – a Colt Series 80 – that had the manufacturer’s serial number removed, altered and obliterated, the indictment said.
Torres-Santiago, if convicted, will lose a Colt Series 80 and assorted ammunition, records show.
Torres-Santiago also was charged in state court with fentanyl trafficking and possession of cocaine, the Banner previously reported. Bail was set at $15,000 and he was told he could not return to Vermont without a court order.
Doucette said Aleksonis, Lebron and Torres-Santiago were among seven suspects arrested on state charges during the Oct. 12 raid by Bennington Police and HSI at the large two-story white duplex apartment building.
One of the seven arrested was Miguel Perez-Agramonte, 18, of Springfield, Mass., a suspect in two recent shootings on Main Street and Barber Street in Bennington, police said. He subsequently pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted second degree murder, sale of fentanyl and both sale and possession of cocaine.
Authorities have said Bennington has become a target in recent years for out-of-state gangs, including from Springfield, Mass. and Hartford, Conn. to try to set up drug operations. They find local people willing to trade overnight beds for drugs and also look for young people to be part of the narcotics distribution network.