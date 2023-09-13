BENNINGTON — Buildings in the regional elementary school district will be assessed by a consulting group to determine the best uses for the structures going forward.
The Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District board this week approved a $26,225 proposal from the New England School Development Council (NESDEC) to review the six district schools, along with the Mount Anthony Union Middle School.
According to the Marlborough, Mass.-based organization’s proposal, the work should take four to six months and result in a report on current use of the building space and recommendations for possible changes.
Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Superintendent Jim Culkeen told the board Tuesday that one consideration will be whether the current similar grade configurations at all schools would constitute best usage in the future.
SPECIALIZED SCHOOLS?
Among changes that have been discussed in the past among school personnel, he said, are designating one or more school buildings for a specific role – such as an early education center or a magnet or STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) school.
“Certainly, a designated early learning center has been discussed,” Culkeen said.
Such a study has been considered since before the regional district formed in 2018 from the merger of four town districts, Culkeen said in presenting his recommendation.
A unanimous board vote followed a motion from Chairman Chris Murphy on the superintendent’s recommendation.
INITIAL MEETING
Culkeen said stakeholders in the process will be the board, the administration and staff, and the communities involved. NESDEC staff are expected to schedule an initial meeting for stakeholders, he said.
According to the consultants’ written proposal, the “best educational use of school facilities study” will include “an analysis and appraisal of the present and future educational needs in relation to the elementary and middle school facilities” in the supervisory union.
The elementary schools include Bennington Elementary, Molly Stark Elementary and Monument Elementary in Bennington, and Pownal Elementary, Shaftsbury Elementary and Woodford Hollow Elementary.
The schools all currently provide education in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth or sixth grade, while the MAU Middle School provides Grades 6 through 8 education.
SCOPE OF WORK
The NESDEC proposal is to develop a determination of the composition and size of future enrollments in the schools, while considering such factors as population size, household size and age composition; anticipated residential construction and recent housing sales.
The consultants also plan to interview municipal officials, regional planning staff, selected Realtors and developers, and others to gather data concerning growth in the communities.
An analysis of factors impacting past and future student enrollment and a 10-year enrollment projection on a grade-by-grade basis and grade combination basis also is planned.
SPACE UTILIZATION
A “current facilities space utilization analysis” will be conducted to determine space utilization and “identify surpluses and shortfalls with the potential to impact the educational program.”
The consultants will “comment on the present educational programs housed in the facilities, and would also provide general commentary regarding potential educational programs that might be housed in the facilities in the future.”
If requested by the district, NESDEC would develop options for consideration to “provide for adequate school facilities at each educational level. Such options for consideration would, to the extent feasible, attempt to provide for the equality of educational opportunities for all children in the school district.”
Each option “would include an objective analysis of what NESDEC considers to be the advantages and challenges associated with that alternative.”
BACKGROUND
In providing background on the organization, the NESDEC proposal said that it was originally established at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and is now a stand-alone, not-for-profit corporation that has worked with New England school districts since 1946.
NESDEC provides planning services, executive searches, learning and teaching workshops and training, and takes on research and other projects that have the “potential of enhancing the performance of schools and school districts.”