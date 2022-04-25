BENNINGTON -- Local advocates are working to break the cycle of addiction by providing needed recovery resources and are looking to members of the public for support. Shires Housing, together with the Vermont Foundation of Recovery (VFOR), Turning Point Center (TPC), and Mission City Church, plans to repurpose two buildings in downtown Bennington to give men and women, including mothers with kids, the safe, service-integrated, sober environments they need to get back on their feet and build healthy habits for long-term recovery.
Shires Housing has secured a majority of funding, taking advantage of an influx of grants available statewide, but faces a $100,000 TO $120,000 gap in the budget due to skyrocketing labor and material costs.
“This housing is so needed, and we’re hopeful that community members will join us in bringing it to life,” said Stephanie Lane, Executive Director of Shires Housing, in a news release. “By helping residents succeed in their recovery, we are also taking pressure off of our healthcare system, developing a healthier workforce to support employers, and adding much-needed housing to the strained market.”
The number of people being treated for opioid use in Vermont increased 1,540 percent from 2000 to 2017. The opioid epidemic has devastated countless families in Bennington County and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the crisis. Yet resources for getting and staying sober remain out of reach to many.
Despite many reports indicating a need in southwestern Vermont, there are still zero Recovery Residences (RRs) within 55 miles of Bennington.
A resident who recently sought assistance from a recovery residence in Northern Vermont shared how transformative the experience can be: “[it] has saved me. Without a safe place to go I would still be out there using. I've got my life back, a good job, a hobby I love. [...] I feel safe and have growing relationships. Rehab was not a long enough time away from my using and I needed more time.”
Those wishing to donate can now go to the Shires Housing website and click on the “Help Support Recovery Housing” pop-up on the home page, Lane said.
Donors can also mail a check payable to Shires Housing to PO Box 1247, Bennington, VT, 05201.