BENNINGTON — A one-month fund drive to support planning and redevelopment efforts on the former Southern Vermont College campus has easily surpassed the ambitious $500,000 goal.
Leaders of the Grateful Bennington campaign and of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, which purchased the 371-acre campus in December, announced Thursday afternoon that the total raised was more than $566,000.
“This was a tremendous testimony to the level of support our community has for, not only the health system, but it also highlights the importance of the SVC property and how people feel about it,” said Thomas Dee, CEO and president of the health care corporation.
He said the campus purchase by SVHC “was a heavy lift for us, but it was the right thing to do” to preserve an important community asset, adding that the organization is grateful for the community's strong support.
The community-led drive — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic — clearly illustrated the SVHC theme of “Stronger Together,” Dee said.
DWINDLING OPTIONS
David Newell, who served as a trustee of the former college, which closed in May 2019, said increasingly tense efforts to find a community-oriented buyer for the SVC campus had stalled, with no acceptable and viable offers forthcoming, as the college corporation entered the Chapter 7 bankruptcy process last year.
At that point, “the hospital boldly stretched” to purchase the campus, Newell said.
SVHC was the first of three parties that submitted offers for the campus real estate and other assets, eventually entering the high bid ($4.65 million) during an auction in U.S. District Court and acquiring the property and buildings.
“We were extremely encouraged and humbled, really, by the outstanding community support we got, and very good feedback and positive feelings we got for trying to do this,” Newell said of the response to the fund drive.
‘GROUNDSWELL’
Michael McKenna, who with Newell spearheaded the fund-raising effort throughout February, said they saw “a groundswell of support” from the Bennington area and from around the country, from as far away as Hawaii.
There were 450 donors, McKenna said, with about 80 percent of the donations and pledges coming from the community, and the balance from other regions. The average amount of the gifts was a little over $1,200, he said.
McKenna added that “a very special anonymous gift of over $200,000” toward the end of the drive “put us over the top.”
MASTER PLAN
In answer to questions Thursday, Dee said SVHC will partner with the Bennington County Regional Commission to develop a master plan for the initial phases of redevelopment of the college property and buildings as a multi-use facility. No specific uses have yet been decided upon, he said.
The planning effort will take about 120 days, he said, and will involve “a thoughtful process with a great deal of input” from organizations and individuals.
Town officials also have pledged to support planning efforts for the former campus.
And SVHC announced in early February the hiring of Brian Lent, the former general manager of Dailey Precast Inc. in Shaftsbury, to direct the health system’s efforts to repurpose the former campus.
Leslie Keefe, vice president of Corporate Development for SVHC, said, “I want to thank the [fund-drive] leadership and the community. We are deeply grateful.”
The SVHC Foundation, which raises money for the nonprofit health care organization, supported the fund drive and accepted donations to an account designated toward campus planning and development work.
The small private college held its final graduation in May 2019, shortly before the closure amid mounting debt and declining student enrollment.
The SVC trustees sought offers for the property for a time before entering the property and assets in the Chapter 7 liquidation process in Bankruptcy Court in August 2020.