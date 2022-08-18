BENNINGTON — Even a cloudburst couldn’t dampen the fun at the Back to School Backpack Giveaway held Thursday at the Bennington Auto Mall.
More than 500 people attended the event, with the outside of the auto mall turned into a sea of people, most of them children.
About 325 backpacks — stuffed with back-to-school supplies — were distributed free to kids in roughly 30 minutes, said Susan Plaisance, Vermont News & Media advertising sales manager who helped coordinate the event. Kids took advantage of a bouncy house, cotton candy, face painting and more.
The occasional downpour sent families under tents or inside the car dealership. But as the clock ticked down on the event, Plaisance said the celebration was still going strong.
“We love to do these kinds of events,” said Jordan Brechenser, president and publisher of the Bennington Banner, previously. The Banner and Fidium Fiber Internet are sponsors of the event.
“Getting kids and families prepared to re-enter the school year can be difficult for many; we hope this fun, family-friendly event helps get our area kids ready for the new school year,” Breschenser added.
Community partners included the Bennington Police Department and Gracie the police K-9; the Bennington Fire Department with a truck and fire hose to entertain the kids; and displays or services by the Bennington Rescue Squad, Sunrise Family Resource Center, Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, United Counseling Service, the Head Start program, 802 Restrooms, Ocean State Job Lot, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion, The Collaborative, the Alliance for Community Transformations, and Staples.
Food was provided free by Green Mountain Concessions, Hannaford market, the Hemmings Motor News popcorn truck, and The Abby Group. Entertainment was offered by A&M Entertainment (a bouncy house), Mission City Church (face painting); World of Wonder (princesses and superheroes); Gloria Sheelah (hair braiding), and the YMCA/Recreation Center (children’s games).
“We really need to give the credit to our sponsors on this, Bennington Auto Mall and Fidium Fiber, as well as the various organizations that help to pull it all off,” said Brechenser before the event. “They make it possible and provide the funding necessary to get all these backpacks and supplies together.”