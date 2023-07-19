PAWLET — A palpable frustration has set in around Pawlet as local residents, town officials and the Rutland County Sheriff point fingers and look for answers as to why an outstanding warrant for Daniel Banyai remains unfulfilled two weeks after a judge ordered his arrest.
“I’ve seen him riding shotgun with this guy just last week,” says John Davis, a neighbor of Banyai’s. “He loves to have the window open and stick his arm out there. In fact, we just pulled out, me and my wife, to go to Granville. And all of a sudden, his buddy was right behind us in his pickup, and Banyai was with him. We usually see him out here two or three times a day. I know that because he harasses my wife and me if we’re outside.”
The Banner reached out to several key players for answers in the ongoing Banyai arrest saga, including Rutland Sherriff Dave Fox, Pawlet Town Counsel Merrill Bent, Banyai’s attorney, Robert Kaplan, and multiple residents of Pawlet to get their take on Banyai’s pending arrest, the case against him, and what they think will most likely happen.
Banyai, the owner of an unlicensed and controversial paramilitary training facility on his property in West Pawlet called Slate Ridge, remains a free man two weeks after a Vermont judge ordered his arrest following years of litigation, broken promises, and frustration. Judge Thomas Durkin of the Environmental Division of the Vermont Superior Court found that Banyai was in contempt of a March 2021 court order that required him to remove unpermitted buildings on his property.
Banyai also owes fines totaling $100,600, plus an additional $200 per day starting from June 2, 2023, until he brings the property into compliance with court orders. The judge ordered Banyai’s arrest.
Slate Ridge, the training facility that Banyai operated on his property and posted about publicly on social media for years, garnered local and national media attention after Banyai invited local militia groups to train there and allegedly harassed and threatened neighbors and local government officials who took exception to his plans.
In a public Facebook post on his personal profile soon after the warrant was issued, Banyai called the situation a “911 Emergency.”
“Because I didn’t ‘Demolish’ the permitted building ‘school’ I am going to jail,” he wrote. “Please stand with me. This needs to be protested civilly.”
“Stand with me; our civil constitutional rights and freedoms,” he continued. “I will go to jail for all the violations to our constitutional rights.”
“I’ve been up there several times to try and find him,” said Sherriff Fox. “It’s just a matter of locating Mr. Banyai at this point. I haven’t been able to make any contact with him yet. We go to the property. He has a gate that’s locked at the end of the driveway. That’s about the extent that we can go.”
In an interview soon after the warrant was issued, Fox originally told the town that because of the lack of a contract with Pawlet, the responsibility for bringing Banyai into custody doesn’t fall on his department.
“When warrants come out,” Fox told the Banner in an interview at the time, “they’re for all law enforcement agencies. It’s not typically set for one agency to serve. Pawlet, I do not currently have a contract with, so if I spent numerous hours down there, there’s no reimbursement time for that.”
“It’s not the plan to go down there and with this large show of force to try to get him to succumb to this mittimus that’s been issued,” Fox said. “And I’ve been in contact with VSP on the issue, and they’re not willing to do that either. The consensus with law enforcement here is that we’re not going to go storm the facility to bring him out on the mittimus.”
Fox did not mention any contracts or lack of jurisdiction Wednesday. Instead, he said he would arrest Banyai on the spot if he saw him coming or going from the property or if he was spotted anywhere in the sheriff’s jurisdiction. He also said he had reached out to Banyai’s attorney a couple times advising him that the warrant is still in effect, asking that Banyai turn himself in or contact him to pick him up someplace.
“Kaplan did advise me that Mr. Bonyai is aware and wasn’t currently where he was residing. That was pretty much the extent of that,” Fox said.
When asked whether there were any plans to enter the property to make an arrest, Fox told us that would require a separate warrant.
“We would first need to have some solid information stating that he was actually there, which we don’t know. I haven’t seen any activity at the property. We would have to confirm that he was there and then go through the process. Right, if I couldn’t state that, yes, I know he’s there, I doubt I would get granted a search warrant for the property.”
“That’s Mr. Fox’s responsibility,” said Bent, Pawlet’s town counsel. “I’m not law enforcement personnel, but I can’t imagine that that’s the way that this is always done. I think you can monitor people, or you can sit nearby. I don’t think that’s the only way to do it. That’s up to the sheriff if he wants to get a warrant. That’s his responsibility. I’ve already got a writ of minimis directing him to carry this out. If he feels that he has additional work that needs to be done to effectuate the court’s order, that is his responsibility.”
She added, “And, honestly, you can’t just say, ‘Oh, I guess I can’t comply with a court order.’ That’s his job.”
When asked if she thinks there might be the perception soon that Banyai is above the law, able to play this out for as long as he can, she didn’t hesitate to answer.
“I think that’s already the perception,” she said.
The Banner asked Fox if he was getting help from federal or state agencies to carry out the possible arrest. We also asked about the perceived elephant in the room — that attempting to arrest Banyai might turn into something bigger or violent.
“I don’t believe anyone else has been down and specifically been there to look for Mr. Banyai that I’m aware of,” he said. “I know that the Vermont State Police is also aware of the warrant. As far as your other question, I don’t anticipate that happening, nor do I have any fear of that. We are actively looking for him. The warrant for his arrest is not a warrant to enter his property. That would require different information to try to seek that. And that would also require assistance from the Vermont State Police if we were to get to that point. This is not that kind of situation.”
When asked how long this might go on, Fox said, “There are people in this country that have warrants issued for their arrest and are gone for 20 years. It’s a matter of locating Mr. Banyai and executing the court order.”
Frustration among neighbors and even some visitors seem to be mounting as well.
“I’ve seen the sheriff. And in fact, he went up yesterday about quarter to three because I always keep making a mental note of it when I was going up there,” said Davis, a direct neighbor to Banyai. “I think he just pulls into the driveway and turns around and goes out. He didn’t spend any time there. I’ve seen him about three times, maybe go up there, maybe 15 minutes at the most.”
Davis said he doubts Banyai will ever be arrested, adding, “I have no faith in law enforcement. Would I like to see law enforcement go get him? Even if he tries to defend himself? Yes. How else are you going to deal with it? Criminals seem to have more rights than victims. It’s all over the country, not just here. And they know that. I mean, what do you do? Let the guy get away with it?
“In the 47 years I’ve been here, my wife and I, this was a Jeep trail then. I’ve gotten six or seven building permits for the house, shed, shop, porch, and deck. I think the last time anyone checked, he had 11 or 12 unpermitted structures. Enough, already.
“I blame the state of Vermont,” Davis said. “And I blame the police. Most just blew us off, saying there was nothing the state could do about it. (Gov. Phil) Scott blew us off, too. The (former) Attorney General (T.J.) Donovan, yep. Everybody buried their head in the sand. I think the police are either sympathetic to him, or they’re afraid of them. He’s a blowhard. He’s threatened us. I have no faith in the state of Vermont anymore. I don’t think he’ll ever be held accountable.”
David Levant and his wife, Cindy, recent transplants from Boise, Idaho, were looking for a house in Pawlet. That search ended after catching wind of the ongoing Banyai saga.
“We moved here about a month ago from Boise, Idaho. And when I heard about the situation in West Pawlet, it sounded very similar to Clive Bundy’s story in Idaho. Clive decided with his father, Ammon Bundy, that they would not recognize the federal government. And the more latitude they got the worst they became. They shut down a local hospital when police arrested them. We moved here partly because of the situation in Idaho and how bad it was getting. And hopefully, we thought, Vermont actually enforces the laws against people who decide they don’t have to abide by them. We actually looked at a couple of properties in Pawlet and West Pawlet. My brother was telling us about the situation. You know what? We left that. I don’t want to return to where we live right now.”
“We’ll continue to look for him,” Fox said. “You know, the warrant is in our system. Any Vermont law enforcement or law enforcement that comes in contact with him will know that you can pick him up.”
“Mr. Fox just needs to do his job,” Bent says. “Whatever that looks like. He understands that it is his job. I just am not sure if he actually wants to do it.”
Currently, Banyai remains a free man. His lawyer did not contact the Banner as of press time.