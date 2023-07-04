Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 4, 2023 @ 4:53 pm
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders greets the crowd at the annual Warren July 4th parade on Tuesday.
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch waves to the crowd as he marches with supporters in the Warren parade on Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, serving her first term in Washington, has dog treats at the ready in Tuesday's Independence Day parade in Warren.
Vermont's congressional delegation celebrated the Fourth at the Warren parade — one of the largest Independence Day parades in the state.
