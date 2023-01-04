MONTPELIER — Thursday afternoon at the Statehouse, Charity Clark will raise her right hand and affirm that she will “be true and faithful to the State of Vermont.”
Family and friends will be in the gallery of the House chamber to witness the occasion. And Clark's mother, Melody Reed of Chester, will be one of those well-wishers in the gallery.
Clark has been on this path for a while, Reed said, thinking back from her daughter's childhood meeting with then-Gov. Madeleine Kunin, her early aptitude for reading and writing, and her years working for Gov. Howard Dean and former Attorney General T.J. Donovan.
"She loves what she's been doing in that office for the past eight years," Reed said. "She loves that job. She loves protecting Vermonters."
After Gov. Phil Scott is sworn in for a fourth two-year term by Vermont Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul L. Reiber, he will administer the oath of office to Clark, Treasurer-elect Michael Pieciak, Secretary of State-elect Sarah Copeland Hanzas, and Auditor of Accounts Doug Hoffer. Scott will then deliver his fourth inaugural address to a joint session of the Vermont General Assembly.
It’s a big moment, as Clark will officially become the first woman elected by Vermonters as their attorney general.
Clark said she’ll be thinking about her own story as well as what it means for her home state, and for women and girls across Vermont.
“It’s a moment to pause and take in the historical significance of the moment and really celebrate,” Clark said Tuesday. “It’s a time to take in all of what I have experienced this past year, but in all of the years prior to that, too.”
Clark said she will be paying tribute to that history by wearing white on Thursday. That's the color Kunin wore when she became the state's first woman governor, Clark said, and the color Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris wore when they were nominated for president and inaugurated as vice president, respectively.
Clark's family has deep roots in Vermont. Her father's family owned Clark’s IGA Quality Foods supermarket in Londonderry for 45 years, and their family tree reaches back through the Edgerton family of Arlington. Reed's family roots include the first governor of Vermont, Thomas Chittenden -- and she said she'll insist on a photo with her daughter in front of Chittenden's statue on Thursday.
“This is the state that made me, and now here I am getting to serve the state as Attorney General. I really can’t overstate what a tremendous honor that is,” Clark said. “At this moment that’s what I’m thinking about the most.”
Family and friends will be gathered at the Statehouse to witness Clark’s big day, including her mother, her daughter, her twin sister Chelsea, and many friends.
“Some of my daughter’s friends are coming with their families - they’ve been really excited, and that truly warms my heart,” Clark said. "Throughout the campaign several girls have come up to me excited about my candidacy .. it was inspiring to me and motivating to me.”
Clark’s former teachers and classmates will be looking on from the Northshire, too.
Clark's former middle school soccer coach Chip Chamberlain said it was evident when Clark was part of Manchester Elementary-Middle School's first-ever all-girls seventh and eighth grade soccer team that she had leadership qualities.
“I can remember even though it was 1989. She was a natural leader. I put her in the middle of the field,” Chamberlain said. “She was very intelligent and learned the game quickly.”
"Looking at picture of that team, that was a great group of girls. They were all very mature for their age - there were a lot of leaders on that team,” Chamberlain said.
He lost touch with Clark once her high school soccer career ended at Burr and Burton Seminary, and she moved on to college and life beyond Vermont. He caught up with Clark when she returned to Vermont, and last saw her at a campaign fundraiser last summer.
“I’m just thrilled she's going to be our next Attorney General. I’m not surprised,” Chamberlain said. “She’s got the intelligence. She’s always had the fire. She was self-motivated at a young age. To me, this is where she belongs. And Vermont’s very fortunate to have her.”
Stephen Drunsic of Manchester became one of Clark’s friends at MEMS when her family moved to Manchester. They were both in the fourth grade, and became fast friends, he said by email.
“I don’t recall if I ever anticipated that she would go on to have such a historic and flourishing career back in grade school or high school,” Drunsic said, “but the fact that she excelled academically, was ambitious, charming, extremely well-liked and happened to graduate in the top of our class in 1993 certainly would have given me plenty of reason to think she had all of the necessary attributes, in retrospect.”
Clark’s personal and leadership qualities stood out right away, Drunsic added, and it didn’t come as a surprise that she got her law degree and excelled in her legal career.
“As long as I have known Charity, she has always been honest, respectful, inclusive and sharp-witted,” he said. “Of course she is highly intelligent and experienced but also possesses those rare character traits of self-awareness, humility and diplomatic skills that I think have helped her excel in the public sector. Most important, she has enviable integrity and is ultimately committed to the greater good, which is why I think she will make a superb AG for Vermont.”
Clark, who had been serving as chief of staff to Donovan, threw her hat in the ring when Donovan resigned to take a job with an online gaming company. She defeated Rory Thibeault in the Democratic primary and Republican candidate Michael Tagliavia in the general election.
Reed wasn't surprised when her daughter told her she was running. She found out via text message while sitting on her brother's patio in Arizona.
"There goes the summer," she recalled thinking with a laugh.
"I wasn't surprised, Charity had bounced around the idea that she would want to run if [Donovan] was to ever run for governor," Reed said.
A 1993 graduate of what was then Burr and Burton Seminary, she attended the University of Vermont, graduating in 1997 with a degree in political science, and went to work for Dean as a policy analyst. Following her work for Dean, Clark attended Boston College Law School, earning a law degree in 2005.
She’s still a member of the Burr and Burton Academy Board of Trustees, and headmaster Mark Tashjian is thrilled on behalf of the independent high school.
“Charity is fabulous. She is smart, talented, and brings great perspective to the board of trustees at her alma mater,” Tashjian said in an email. “Burr and Burton Academy is incredibly proud that Charity will become the first woman elected Attorney General in Vermont, and we look forward to seeing her make Vermont stronger, safer, and more just.”