NORTH BENNINGTON — Lake Paran has been going to the weeds. But — hopefully — no longer.
Paran Recreations, with the help of financial donors, local communities, volunteers and others, has purchased a roughly $115,000 weed-clearing boat that will not only remove many of the plants choking the lake, but harvest them to create nitrogen and nutrient-rich compost that could eventually be sold to farmers and municipal groups to help support lake preservation efforts.
In addition, the group is also hoping to essentially rent out the harvesting boat to other groups throughout southwestern Vermont who are struggling with weed control. Again, they say, that funding could go toward maintaining the boat and funding for programs at Lake Paran.
“There are many logistics we’re slowly working out,” said Camille Kauffman, director of Paran Recreations, a non-profit organization that owns land on the lake, offers recreational and environmental programs, and acts as a steward of the water body.
She said the long-term decisions will be worked out by the communities, legislators, donors and others who contribute to Lake Paran. “It’s really a community-wide effort informed by the stakeholders who have an economic stake or a personal love of Lake Paran.”
Lake Paran is a reservoir located in North Bennington, offering swimming, fishing and other recreational opportunities to the public. In addition, the Village Camp for children is held at the lake. But the lake has come under threat.
“Aquatic weeds are more and more prevalent and choking the lake to the point that it is difficult to enjoy the activities that are so important to us,” according to the Lake Paran web page. “In addition to affecting our use of the lake, the weeds also catch sediment, making the lake shallower and more conducive for weeds to grow. It is a vicious cycle that will eventually turn Lake Paran into a swamp.”
Kauffman and others worked with Michael Fernandez, district manager of the Bennington County Conservation District, to look at potential solutions to the problem.
Fernandez said it was important to take action because “this is one of the great natural resources, recreational resources that is utilized by hundreds if not thousands of people every year.” He said families bring their children to swim and learn about their role in nature.
Some potential solutions, including a suction device, were ruled out due to their expense. But they found that a group in Clifton Park, N.Y., was using a weed-harvesting boat — manufactured in Florida — with real success on a local lake.
The price was high (essentially double Paran Recreations’ annual budget) but doable. An anonymous donor stepped forward with a generous match donation; more work and fundraising ensued, and the group found itself close enough financially to purchase the machine. Kauffman said it will arrive in the coming weeks, and fundraising for the final $10,000 or so is still underway [visit https://lakeparanvt.org/save-lake-paran/ to donate].
Paran Recreations thanked all donors, noting especially Cora May and Bob Howe, Dave Crowley and Marie DeVito, Alison Nowak and Robert Cane, Honeysuckle Fund/Del Tufo and Juniper Lane LLC. The communities of North Bennington and Shaftsbury approved some funding this year for Lake Paran’s cleanup efforts (Bennington voters rejected that request).
Fernandez, who will initially be running the harvester — it is expected to take about seven days this summer — said he expects the project to quickly show results.
“It’s something people will be able to see right away. There will be an immediate increase in usability” of the lake, he said.
Fernandez said he is optimistic that other groups will want to use the harvester, as well. He said the boat is ideal for small projects. Anyone or group interested in using the boat should contact him by email at michael@bccdvt.org.