BRATTLEBORO — The owner of Friesians of Majesty horse farm said in court on Tuesday that he would fight the forfeiture of 13 of his horses which were taken from his Townshend farm by state investigators almost two weeks ago.
The state says the high-priced pedigreed animals were suffering from malnutrition and neglect.
Robert Labrie told Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes he was having trouble hiring an attorney to represent him in the hearing because of the growing complexity of the case. He said the law firms he had contacted told them they were understaffed and could not take on such a complex case on such short notice.
According to court documents, Vermont game wardens took 13 mares, colts and a filly from the farm on July 19, after the horses were examined by a veterinarian. The affidavit notes that the state officials encountered filthy, muddy conditions at the farm, and that many of the 100 or more horses were suffering from neglect but that the 13 animals taken were in more acute danger and that their lives were "in jeopardy."
To date, no animal cruelty charges have been filed.
Labrie told Hayes he was in Delaware the day of the state raid of the farm, and his response was hampered because his cell phone was dead. He said he had been "frantically" trying to get a lawyer to represent him since then to get the horses back.
By law, according to Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver, the state has 21 days from Tuesday's hearing to hold a full evidentiary hearing.
Labrie said the case was getting "more and more complicated" and he claimed one of the horses had died since the raid. Shriver said after the hearing she had no knowledge that one of the horses had died. The affidavit noted that one horse was suffering from a respiratory infection and was immediately taken to an animal hospital.
The state's petition for forfeiture states that the horses were being taken care of, but that their care was expensive and the forfeiture was needed to insure the care would be ultimately paid for. The petition asks for the costs of care to be reimbursed by the horse farm.
According to various online articles, Friesian horses, a Dutch breed, typically sell for between $4,000 and $8,000 each.
The Labrie family, in addition to breeding and raising Friesians at their farm, also run horse camps and visits at the farm, including sleigh rides.
Friesians of Majesty operates on a large farm on Maggie Ladd Road in Townshend. In 2017, one of the farm's large barns burned to the ground, taking the life of an employee with it.
The judge urged both sides to reach an agreement before the hearing.
"Compromise is always possible," she said.
Labrie said he told Vermont Senior Game Warden David Taddei shortly after the raid that he was willing to surrender the surrogate mares, but not the Friesian mares that were taken. Court documents listed three non-Friesian mares. The veterinarian was Dr. Shannon Guy of Arlington Equine, the affidavit stated.
The horses, which included four Friesian mares, five colts, one filly and three thoroughbred mares, are being taken care by an animal rescue organization.
Shriver said that the veterinarian she would call as an expert was deciding whether to testify in court or submit an affidavit. She told Hayes she needed two hours to present her evidence.
Labrie said he needed at least an hour or more, and he planned on calling Dan Wright – equine nutrition expert, not a veterinarian – during his response.
According to the court affidavit, the game wardens confiscated veterinary records for the farm from 2021 and 2022, and the notes stated that many of the animals were overdue for care and regular treatment such as "floating" of their teeth, and hoof care.
A message left at Friesians of Majesty on Tuesday was not returned by press time.