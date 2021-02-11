POWNAL — The Friends of Pownal is providing the community a recorded "meet the candidates" forum which can be accessed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28eSYkImC4c.
The group is encouraging residents to share this link, made possible by CAT-TV, the local cable network, and viewable anytime.
The recorded program also is being shown on CAT-TV Channel 1085. Scheduled times include Friday, Feb. 12, at noon, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 18 at 9:30 p.m.
Each year since 2017, the Friends of Pownal Inc. has hosted "Meet and Greet the Candidates” events. In the past, these events were held at the Pownal Elementary School and all candidates were invited.
Candidates introduced themselves and had the opportunity to share their views on key issues before the select board that year. The evening ended with refreshments and a chance to chat with the candidates directly.
This year, because of restrictions on public gatherings, the Board of Directors decided to host a Zoom videoconference event, and only invite the candidates running for the three open seats on the Select Board. These are the only contested positions.
On Sunday, Feb. 7, six of the seven candidates participated in the event.
Running for a three-year term are Angie Rawling, Mike Slattery and John Wallner. Running for the two one-year positions are Ron Bisson, Jenny Dewar, Joyce Held and Robert Jarvis.
The group said efforts to reach Wallner via email, phone and postal mail, were unsuccessful.
During the event, each candidate was asked to make a brief statement introducing themselves, saying why they were running, what skills they would bring to the board, and what they hoped to accomplish in their term of office.
This was followed by a series of four questions related to proposed ballot articles and town administration. The candidates were given the questions days before the event and each gave a brief answer to each question. The event concluded with brief closing remarks by each candidate.
For those unfamiliar with the Friends of Pownal Inc., the group became a Vermont domestic nonprofit corporation in 2008. The stated purpose is “To provide historical and educational materials to, and to foster communication and understanding among, and civic pride in, residents of the Town of Pownal, Vermont, and any other lawful purpose permitted to a nonprofit public benefit corporation”
The organization has five members who form the board of directors, serving three-year terms.
In addition to these candidate events, the group has supported community events, such as the Hoosic Bend Trail opening, the Pownal Economic Development Job and Skills Fair; the Empower Pownal Climate Economy Model Community Program with the cost of refreshments.
Friends of Pownal also has made one-time contributions to such programs as the community garden and Harvest for Kids.
During Pownal's 250th Celebration the group worked with the Pownal Historical Society and provided no-interest loans to various committees to purchase promotional items, such as mugs, a commemorative calendar, reprinting of Joseph Park's book on Pownal's history, a time capsule, and more.
The group also served as a pass-through of funds to help citizens in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene and the Spirit of Sharing before it was taken over by the Pownal Elementary School and their staff.