BENNINGTON — Friends and colleagues are remembering Joseph Krawczyk Jr., a former state representative, Select Board member and decorated war veteran who died Tuesday at 74.
“I am honored to be able to call Joe Krawczyk a friend,” said state Rep. Mary Morrissey. “Joe was a proud native Benningtonian, who served our country, our state and our community with great honor and distinction.”
In addition to holding local and state offices, Krawczyk was active in the American Legion Post 13 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1332 in Bennington, Morrissey said.
“As you can see, Joe knew what the true meaning of service was,” she said. “It was truly an important part of his life. Even with this impressive list of Joe’s personal accomplishments, I can say that Joe was most proud of his large family circle, especially his children. He would absolutely beam when we would talk about his family.”
SERVED IN VIETNAM
During the Vietnam War, Krawczyk was wounded twice, receiving two Purple Heart medals, and received a Silver Star and four Bronze Stars, both awarded for valor in combat.
He retired from the Army with the rank of colonel in 1994.
Krawczyk served on the Bennington Select Board, including as chairman, and four terms in the Vermont House.
VETERANS' HOME
He later served as president of the Vermont Veterans' Home board of trustees.
“The passing of Joe is a huge loss, not just to the Veterans' Home, but to Bennington and the entire state of Vermont,” said Veterans' Home CEO Melissa Jackson.
“Joe became the president of the board during the Veterans' Home’s darkest hours and helped guide the board and the facility through some very challenging times,” Jackson said. “Whenever I needed something, or the home needed something, Joe was a phonecall away and took immediate action to help.”
She added, “Many people do not know that Joe used to visit the home as a child. He often shared the story of sitting on the front porch with his dad, visiting with the residents while they sat in their chairs and smoked. Joe was so honored to be board chair and was very supportive of the staff, always sharing their latest accomplishments.”
Krawczyk was also “an advocate for his fellow veterans, embodying, the ‘leave no one behind’ motto of veterans,” Jackson said.
GOVERNOR’S STATEMENT
Gov. Phil Scott issued a statement Thursday upon learning of Krawczyk’s death, saying, “I was saddened to learn of the death of former Representative Krawczyk. I had the honor of serving with Joe while he was in the House, and I was in the Senate, and I always admired his commitment to the people of Bennington and Vermont. He was a strong advocate for his community. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for his selfless service to our nation in Vietnam. I extend my sincere condolences to Joe’s family and friends and the people of Bennington who knew him best.”
Steve Greenslet, adjutant of American Legion Post 13, said he and Krawczyk were friends since their school days and were the same age.
“Joe was a good man,” Greenslet said. “He did a lot in town when he was on the Select Board.”
At the same time, Krawczyk had to battle health issues for a number of years, Greenslet said.
BATTLED CANCER
In a 2014 article announcing his decision not to run for another term on the Select Board, Krawczyk told the Banner that he’d had surgery for melanoma in 2004 and took a year off to make sure he was recovered. Not long afterward, he said in the article, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, but the cancer was in remission.
Lodie Colvin, who served on the Select Board with Krawczyk, said he was “an excellent board member. I remember he was a wonderful listener and gave thoughtful consideration to any issue that came up.”
The board at the time worked well together and collaboratively, she said, “and Joe was a big part of that.”
She added, “Certainly, it all circles around to his love for Bennington.”
Citing Krawczyk’s service in several areas of life, Colvin said it is “easy to go on and on with Joe Krawczyk, but he was a gift to our community, I think, and I am truly sad that he has passed.”
“Our condolences to the Krawczyk family,” said state Sen. Dick Sears of Bennington. “I always had the upmost respect for Joe. While we didn’t always agree on issues, we found agreement most times and had a great working relationship in Montpelier. After returning from the service, Joe’s commitment to Bennington and the Vermont Veterans' Home was most impressive. His leadership and friendship will be missed. Joe was always willing to roll up his sleeves and get the job done.”
‘GENUINELY HEROIC’
Select Board member and Democratic state Rep. Jim Carroll said, “Joe Krawczyk was a genuinely heroic figure. He proved it on the battlefield, he proved it in the Legislature, and he proved it in his hometown.”
Krawczyk “was a genuinely decent man,” Carroll added. “We were from different parties, but I never doubted Joe’s integrity or honesty, and I knew there was no topic I couldn’t approach him with. I always felt comfortable talking with him.”
Sharyn Brush, who served on the Select Board with Krawczyk, said, “It was a pleasure to serve with him. You know, he was juggling two jobs at once [including that of state representative], and he always had the best interests of Bennington no matter where he was.”
Brush added, “It was really sad to hear that he was ill and of his passing. I certainly send my condolences to his entire family.”
Former Select Board member Jason Morrissey said, “Joe Krawczyk was definitely a man who loved his family, his community and his country. He served all of them exceptionally well. If we had more Joe Krawczyks, we would be better off.”
VFW Post 1332 Post Commander Norm LeBlanc said, “I thank him for his service to the county and am sorry to his family for his loss.”
Jim Sullivan, outgoing executive director of the Bennington County Regional Commission, said Krawczyk was proud of planning initiatives in the Bennington area and a strong supporter of those efforts while in the Legislature.
When some lawmakers sought to reduce funding for planning initiatives, “Joe always had our back,” Sullivan said, “and worked to make sure that the regional planning commissions got the resources that they needed.”
“Joe was a friend and a true leader,” said Town Manager Stuart Hurd. “His support as a board member and chair were much appreciated, not just by me but the entire staff. He was a strong voice for Bennington when in the Legislature.”