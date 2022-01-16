BENNINGTON -- Friends, family and community members braved bitter cold Saturday to march along the downtown Walloomsac Walk to honor Emily Hamann, a 26-year-old woman who was killed on the path one year earlier. Monthly walks began after the tragic murder, and Saturday's event to was honor Hamann's life and mark the one year anniversary of her killing. In the aftermath of her death, community groups, businesses and others joined together to improve safety and to beautify the pathway. On Saturday, Hamann's supporters placed flowers near the stone where she was fatally attacked, and her mother Kelly Carroll called for justice for her daughter.