BENNINGTON — A convoy of emergency vehicles driven by Bennington-area first responders escorted the Bennington Memorial Day Parade down Main Street and onto North Street, taking them all the way to the entrance of the Vermont Veterans’ Home, lined on both sides by rows of flags at half-staff for the holiday.
Dozens made their way to gather at the War Memorial on the Veterans’ Home’s front lawn – some members of the American Legion Post 13, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1332, the Vermont Civil Air Patrol and others who were part of the parade, and some following it all the way on foot – for the the laying of a ceremonial wreath at the Memorial.
The responsibility of the Memorial Day parade alternates between the American Legion and the VFW each year. As it was American Legion’s year, Post 13 Commander Steve Greenslet did the honors of welcoming the crowd, and introduced Rev. Richard McSherry, chaplain at the Vermont Veterans’ Home, for a brief prayer.
“We pause now to remember those who gave the supreme sacrifice, on behalf of our country, our freedoms, and indeed the freedom of many people around the world,” McSherry said, before recalling the famous quote from Sir Winston Churchill during the Battle of Britain:
“Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”
McSherry turned the microphone over to Greenslet’s granddaughter, recent Mount Anthony graduate Chayla Greenslet, who performed the national anthem.
Greenslet then introduced the speaker to close out the Memorial Day service, Al Faxon, COO and deputy administrator for the Vermont Veterans’ Home and a retired Marine Corps colonel.
“We can start to see the barbecues kicking off, people getting out there, families coming together…” he opened. “You can’t help but wonder if they know what (Memorial Day’s) about.”
Faxon, an Afghanistan veteran himself, recalled being there for his last tour and seeing over 100 Marines lost from his unit – holding a ceremony for each one – sending them back on the first leg of their trip home in a C-130, in a casket with an American flag draped over it.
“So that’s what Memorial Day means to me,” Faxon said, before outlining the number of U.S. troops lost in every major conflict since the American Revolution.
“Freedom is not free… is not a buzzword, a catchy phrase or a cool bumper sticker,” Faxon continued. “It is the truth.”
Faxon briefly recounted centuries of American military history – from the Continental Army’s dark days at Valley Forge under General George Washington, to the 13 troops lost in Kabul in August of 2021 – their sacrifice all traced back to the same root cause: freedom.
“Decency, character, and idealism are what set our American military apart from those which we engage in conflict,” Faxon said. “American troops have historically turned our enemies into allies, and provided hope to people who knew not what the word hope meant. We don’t conquer – we liberate.”
Faxon closed by leading those gathered in an encouraged (but optional) oath to defend the Constitution of the United States, like that taken by service members when they join the military.
Faxon then gave way for the playing of “Taps” to honor the fallen, followed by a three-volley salute performed by the VFW Honor Guard.