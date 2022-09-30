Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Franklin Lane won’t seem like a dimly lit city alley anymore once an ongoing town street enhancement project is completed.

Project goals are to add lighting and an attractive walkway along Franklin Lane between the Drysdale Building and the Harvest Brewing building to make it more amenable and safer for pedestrians.

Franklin Lane is a short street that runs alongside the four-block Putnam Block redevelopment site to the rear parking lot behind the courthouse building and Hotel Putnam and across from the Winslow Block on the north.

The three historic structures were completely renovated during the first phase of the Putnam Block project and now include a mix of commercial and retail space and housing units.

Franklin Lane also connects about 100 yards farther west to Washington Avenue, where a third phase of the Putnam project, involving multiple housing units, is envisioned.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

GRANT RECEIVED

Bennington received a grant in 2020 from the Downtown Transportation Fund to jump-start the project. The project budget totals $120,000, Assistant Town Manager Daniel Monks said this week, and includes $50,000 in grant money and a $50,000 in-kind match from the town, as town crews are performing much of the work along with subcontractors.

The town also worked with Goldstone Architecture and MSK Engineers on the project.

The work is expected to take four to eight weeks to complete, depending on the schedule for subcontractors. The South Street entrance to Franklin Lane currently is closed off to traffic.

Among features of the alleyway upgrade will be a separate pedestrian surface with decorative paving alongside the street paving, and new structures to screen waste receptacles and gas meters along the wall of the Drysdale Building.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.