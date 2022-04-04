BENNINGTON — Four teenagers were injured Sunday in crash at the intersection of Kocher Drive and U.S. Route 7.
The Bennington Police Department responded to a report of an accident at about 9:45 p.m. involving a 16-year-old driving a 2006 Chevy truck.
When they arrived at the intersection, the officers located a teen who that had been ejected from the Chevy and sustained serious injuries. Two other teens were found in the same truck.
The second vehicle was a 2022 Dodge truck that was driven by a 17-year-old. The driver was found in the truck down an embankment and also sustained a serious injury.
As the police investigated, they discovered the Chevy was speeding while traveling east on Kocher Drive. According to witnesses, the Chevy didn’t stop at a red light and crashed into the Dodge, which was heading north on Route 7. Both trucks are considered totaled.
The Bennington Rural Fire Department helped control traffic at the scene while police investigated. Bennington, Pownal and Arlington Rescue teams treated the teens for their injuries. All four teens involved in the crash were sent to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
This accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Harrington at 802-442-1030 or at Benningtonpolice.com.