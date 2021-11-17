POWNAL — Four people face assault or other charges after investigations by the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department into two separate but related incidents in town.
Lt. Lloyd Dean said in a statement that deputies responded around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to an alleged assault on Pine Ridge Road.
Deputies at the scene identified the victim as a 34-year-old mother of a 1-year-old child, Dean said.
“Pownal Rescue was summoned to the scene to transport this lady to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for the treatment for facial and body injuries, consisting of a laceration to the lip, forehead, bruising eye and numerous bruises on her upper body, arms, hips and left leg," said Dean.
PRIOR INCIDENT
While investigating, the deputies learned there was a prior alleged assault that occurred Nov. 13, Dean said.
In the Saturday incident, William Danforth II and Lindsay LaTour went to the home of another woman, who instructed LaTour to leave, Dean said.
This started a verbal exchange, and the woman struck Latour once in the head; Latour struck back, and then strangled the woman, who ended up on the floor with LaTour sitting on her, pinning her arms and repeatedly punched the woman's head before being pulled off by Danforth.
LaTour and Danforth, both 33 and of Pownal, then left the home, Dean said.
He said the female victim suffered a laceration to her forehead and a bruised right eye.
Dean said a second assault occurred when Danforth drove onto Pine Ridge Road when the same woman was out walking Tuesday.
“He got out of his car, approached her and screamed at her,” Dean said. “He then put her in a strangulation hold using an arm, picked her up and threw her onto the gravel road surface, causing her head to impact the road.”
At that point, LaTour, who was also there, began to stomp the woman's face and upper body, Dean reported.
“When the stomping stopped, the victim was able to stand up, and when she did, Mr. Danforth took the victim’s backpack and put it in his car," said Dean. "When she went to retrieve it, her hair was pulled from behind by Samantha Danforth, 32, of Pownal, causing the victim to fall back onto the road.”
While on the ground, he said, the woman “was surrounded by LaTour and the two Danforths when she was kicked by one of them. They then left the scene, and the bloodied victim walked to her mother’s house, and the police and rescue were called.”
The woman had contusions about her upper body, shoulders, arms, left leg, Dean said, and she was later treated and released from the medical center.
CHARGES
William Danforth II was arrested on charges of felony aggravated domestic assault and felony assault and robbery; Latour was arrested on charges of misdemeanor simple assault and felony aggravated assault; Jennie LaCross, 32, of Bennington, was cited for being an accessory and for drug offenses; Samantha Danforth, who could not immediately be located, will be cited for simple assault, Dean wrote.
William Danforth and LaTour were expected to be arraigned in Bennington Superior Court Criminal Division on Wednesday, but neither appeared in court, Dean said Thursday, and warrants were issued for both.
Dean said he assisted Cpl. Scott LaFountain and Sgt. Christopher Miller in responding to the assault complaint.