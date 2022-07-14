BENNINGTON — After a two day trial and dramatic victim testimony, a jury unanimously found Denzel Lafayette guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old while in possession of a deadly weapon.
Lafayette, who was 23 at the time of the assault, climbed into the girl’s window carrying a pistol in the early morning hours of August 16th, of 2020, and sexually assaulted the victim, including penetration. On Wednesday, the first day of the trial in Bennington Superior Court, the victim pointed to Lafayette and identified him as the man who climbed into her window and sexually assaulted her while her family slept.
Thursday began with the defense’s cross examination of the victim; no new evidence was brought to light. With that, both the State and defense rested, meaning no new witnesses or testimony would be presented.
Defense attorney Lamar Enzor then took the opportunity to ask for an acquittal on all charges based on a lack of evidence. Judge Cortland Corsones dismissed one of the three charges — luring — which was linked to the victim and Lafayette’s relationship on Facebook. A count of child pornography was also dismissed last year.
The remaining counts, for which Lafayette was found guilty, were sexual assault with no consent, and being in possession of a weapon while committing a crime.
In the afternoon, the attorneys gave closing arguments.
“In this case, much of the evidence is undisputed,” said prosecutor Alexander Burke.
But Enzor attempted to discredit the photos and screenshots that were submitted into evidence. He also attempted to discredit the victim’s testimony.
The jury left the courtroom to begin deliberating at 1:54 p.m. and everyone was called back for the verdict at 2:27 p.m.
Lafayette was found guilty on both counts. Enzor polled each juror and they all individually said he was guilty. Lafayette showed little to no emotion when the verdict was announced.
Enzor has 21 days to file post-judgement motions, and Burke has another seven days to respond. Lafayette remains in custody.