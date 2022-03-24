BENNINGTON — The judge in the 33-year Leonard Forte saga has granted the state’s motion to allow the official record of the 1987 sexual assault of a minor to permanently remain open in the interest of justice.
Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones’ ruling Thursday means the records in the case will not be expunged, despite Forte’s death.
Forte had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, but the conviction was thrown out. Prosecutors sought to retry the case, though Forte successfully fought extradition back to Vermont from Florida, and died of cardiac arrest in December.
Under Vermont law, sealing and expungement happen automatically within 60 days of dismissal — in this case, after Forte’s death — unless either party objects in the interest of justice.
Since the Forte case hadn’t officially concluded at the time of his death, that meant the entire record could disappear forever. That would include the record from the time Forte was accused and then convicted of the crime in 1988, and in a controversial decision, had the conviction thrown out by a judge who felt that the female prosecutor was “too emotional.”
Forte, 80, died in December 2021 in his LaBelle, Fla., home.
Prosecutor Linda Purdy, assistant attorney general for the state, argued in the written motion that justice would not be served for both the survivor and the public by sealing the official record of the cases.
“To seal or expunge the records in these cases would be the final miscarriage of justice in a case in which the interests of justice have never been served,” said Purdy. “The interests of justice must now apply to the victim, who was 12-years-old when she was sexually assaulted, and 14 when she testified 33 years ago, and who has fought hard and long for her day in court again.”
Corsones agreed.
Michele Dinko, 47, the survivor who is now a trauma nurse in Long Island, N.Y., and the mother of two children,was ecstatic at the news.
“That’s the best news ever,” Dinko said in a phone call with the Banner after the decision came down. “I’m so happy … I hope this will show people that they should never stop fighting. I hope one day we can teach about this in law school, about what happened. Thirty years … the longest case ever open. If something can be changed or fixed from all that’s happened, so that something like this never, ever happens again, that I can be an advocate somehow, an example for others that seek justice, that makes all the difference.
Dinko thanked everyone who helped her along the way. “They made this happen for me … and for justice. I am just very thankful.”
Purdy said the state was pleased with the decision.
“This case has a very long, tortuous history. To be able to look back at all the layers of the miscarriages of justice that occurred here will go a long way to assuring that this will never happen to anyone else.”
Purdy added, “Judge Corsones really acknowledged [Dinko’s] trauma from the very process that was supposed to help her. This has been a difficult case in Vermont’s legal history. My hope is that history will not repeat itself and that we can learn from the mistakes and delays and legal setbacks that occurred in this case.”
Defense attorney Susan McManus on Thursday pointed out that her client was not found guilty in the case.
“The fact that this was a case that was litigated so heavily, and that the Vermont Supreme Court upheld Judge Mandeville’s decision is important. Having Mr. Forte pass away before the case came to closure is disappointing. The presumption of innocence is the cornerstone of the justice system,” she said.
When asked whether there’s any recourse left, including an appeal, McManus simply said, “We just received this decision. Whether we go forward or not, that decision has not been made yet.”
The case against Forte, a former Suffolk County, N.Y., District Attorney’s Office investigator, was reportedly the longest-running open court file in Vermont history. It alleged that he repeatedly raped and molested his daughter’s then-12-year-old friend, Dinko, at his vacation home in Landgrove.
His defense team used Forte’s health history and legal loopholes to allow him to avoid extradition to Vermont and instead stay in his Florida home for decades as the judicial system played out his case. This past December, a Vermont Supreme Court ruling allowed his extradition back to the Green Mountain state.
Forte died shortly after that ruling was released, from cardiovascular disease and poorly treated diabetes and hypertension, contributing to his heart attack. It also mentions other significant health issues that might have contributed to his demise, including myocardial infarction, history of stroke, atrial fibrillation, ischemic cardiomyopathy, as well as a long history of tobacco use. There was no autopsy performed.
“For eight years, the state unsuccessfully sought to reinstate the defendant’s convictions, which it maintains were set aside based on the court’s bias against a female prosecutor. After these attempts failed, the case was set for retrial,” Purdy argued.
The motion goes on to document the decades-long fight to bring Forte back to Vermont to face justice. It then ends with the poignant reasoning behind the decision to file the motion.
“The victim has waited decades for the retrial and ultimately has been denied access to justice,” the motion stated. “Expungement would amount to the court permanently deleting any record in this case, as if the victim had never reported, the defendant had never been charged, and as if there had been no trial resulting in convictions that were set aside — in fact as if this case never existed at all.”
Corsones’ four-page written decision revisits the long journey of the Forte case’s many twists and turns, the legal arguments on both sides, and the relevant law before coming to his conclusion.
“This is not a case where the state is objecting on a generalized basis. Rather, this is a situation wherein the charges were dismissed because the defendant died after he had been convicted by a jury of three counts of sexual assault, which convictions were overturned by the trial judge. Furthermore, this case is unique in Vermont in that it remained open for 33 years, awaiting a retrial. The trial did not go forward in a timely manner, at least in significant part, because the defendant misled the state and the court about the extent of his physical disability.”
Corsones goes on to say that sexual assault cases have a profound effect on the victims.
“She was 12 years old at the time of the alleged assaults. She was 14 when she testified 33 years ago, yet she was still willing to go forward with her testimony 33 years later. If the defendant’s records are sealed or expunged, it would have a further traumatizing effect on her, as there would be no legal record regarding or confirming what had occurred in the case.”
Corsones went on to say that deleting the records would also deny the public access to what has been a unique case in Vermont’s legal history.
“The court finds that not expunging or sealing the records is in the interest of justice. The state’s objection to sealing and expunging the record is granted.”