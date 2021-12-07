BENNINGTON — Leonard Forte, 80, is scheduled to appear in Bennington Criminal Court this February in front of Judge Cortland T. Corsones to determine whether he will be extradited to Vermont from his Florida home.
Forte faces trial on three counts of sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl at his Vermont vacation home in 1987. He also faces two counts of obstruction of justice, filed this summer after authorities said Forte was misrepresenting claims of a terminal illness and a hospice stay to avoid traveling and standing trial. Defense attorneys were given extra time for their own expert evaluation of Forte after he was found competent to stand trial by prosecution experts in the 34-year-old case.
A retired investigator with New York’s Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office during the alleged assaults, Forte faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years in prison for each of the three counts.