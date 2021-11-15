BENNINGTON — The decades-old sexual assault case against Leonard Forte took a complicated twist in Bennington Superior Court on Monday.
Judge Cortland Corsones both rejected and granted an appeal of Forte’s ordered extradition — based on two different legal rules — essentially allowing the appeal to move to the Vermont Supreme Court and further postponing extradition.
Bennington Superior Court found back in July that Forte was physically competent to stand trial for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, and could be extradited for that trial from Florida to Vermont. Forte has fought extradition with an appeal by his attorney.
Under Vermont’s appeal procedures, the defense was allowed to file the appeal under two different rules: Under one rule, known as Rule 5, an appeal must be granted if evidence presented would change the outcome of the case; under the other, known as Rule 5A, the court is given more discretion.
Corsones denied the appeal under Rule 5, stating that “an immediate appeal will not end the prosecution, and an appeal will delay the jury trial.”
Corsones also ruled that under Rule 5A — with more judicial discretion — the appeal can make its way to the Vermont Supreme Court. The Supreme Court can reject the appeal outright or vote to hear it.
“We are hoping that the Supreme Court accepts the appeal, as it involves an area of the law that has not been heavily litigated in Vermont,” defense attorney Susan McManus wrote in an email to the Banner.
Lead prosecutor Linda Purdy, when reached by the Banner, said, “The judge denied the interlocutory appeal under one rule, and then granted it under another. We are reviewing our options under the Vermont Supreme Court Rules of Appellate Procedure.”
Forte, a former New York law enforcement officer, is accused in a 1987 case involving a sexual assault of a minor in his Landgrove vacation home. Forte was convicted at a 1988 trial of sexually assaulting the 12-year-old girl, but the following year, the trial judge overturned the verdict and ordered a new trial, saying the female prosecutor had prejudiced the jury by being too emotional.
Forte moved to Florida and has been fighting extradition on medical grounds ever since.