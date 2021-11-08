forte.jpg

Leonard Forte, 80, of Florida, who has been fighting extradition to Vermont on decades-old felony charges in the alleged sexual assault of a minor in his Landgrove vacation home in 1987, has been declared mentally competent to stand trial in Bennington after two court-ordered evaluations. However, the court on Monday allowed an eight-week continuance to allow an expert retained by the defense to do another evaluation.

 Provided photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — A decision on Leonard Forte's competency to stand trial on charges of sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl decades ago in Landgrove isn’t expected for about another two months.

Forte, 80, a resident of LaBelle, Fla., was deemed mentally competent to stand trial in Bennington Superior Court Criminal Division after two court-ordered evaluations, Assistant Attorney General Linda Purdy, who is prosecuting the case, said during a status conference Monday.

However, defense attorney Susan McManus said she has been unable to retain a mental health professional to provide an opinion on Forte’s competency.

“We moved as quickly as possible on this,” McManus said.

The defense now has a commitment for an evaluation and preliminary opinion in six to eight weeks, she said.

McManus asked for a continuance Monday to allow that to take place.

LONG DELAYS

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Purdy noted the extensive delays in the Forte case, which dates back to 1987. She asked Judge Cortland Corsones whether he would make a decision on competency, which could be amended if the defense expert disagrees with the existing determinations. But the judge took no action on that request.

He said he would issue a discovery deadline on Forte's competency. Corsones said he would allow an eight-week continuance but also would schedule a hearing within 30 days after the next conference to address any disparities between the evaluations.

Corsones said Forte’s trial in Vermont is still tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring. McManus said it could require up to two weeks.

Forte was accused of sexual assault of the girl, then 12, at his Landgrove vacation home in 1987. He was convicted on three charges of sexual assault in 1988, but the presiding judge granted him a new trial, saying the female prosecutor had prejudiced the jury by being too emotional.

Vermont prosecutors charged him again in 1997, but Forte repeatedly contended he was too ill to travel to Vermont and stand trial.

Earlier this year, prosecutors filed charges of obstruction of justice against him, alleging Forte faked a doctor’s note and lied about a hospice stay. The Bennington court ruled in June that he is physically able to stand trial, and tentatively scheduled a jury draw in the case in March.

Meanwhile, Forte also was arrested this month in Florida on charges of fraud and impersonation. He was released from the Hendry County Jail after posting a $20,000 bail, officials said.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.