BENNINGTON — A decision on Leonard Forte's competency to stand trial on charges of sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl decades ago in Landgrove isn’t expected for about another two months.
Forte, 80, a resident of LaBelle, Fla., was deemed mentally competent to stand trial in Bennington Superior Court Criminal Division after two court-ordered evaluations, Assistant Attorney General Linda Purdy, who is prosecuting the case, said during a status conference Monday.
However, defense attorney Susan McManus said she has been unable to retain a mental health professional to provide an opinion on Forte’s competency.
“We moved as quickly as possible on this,” McManus said.
The defense now has a commitment for an evaluation and preliminary opinion in six to eight weeks, she said.
McManus asked for a continuance Monday to allow that to take place.
LONG DELAYS
Purdy noted the extensive delays in the Forte case, which dates back to 1987. She asked Judge Cortland Corsones whether he would make a decision on competency, which could be amended if the defense expert disagrees with the existing determinations. But the judge took no action on that request.
He said he would issue a discovery deadline on Forte's competency. Corsones said he would allow an eight-week continuance but also would schedule a hearing within 30 days after the next conference to address any disparities between the evaluations.
Corsones said Forte’s trial in Vermont is still tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring. McManus said it could require up to two weeks.
Forte was accused of sexual assault of the girl, then 12, at his Landgrove vacation home in 1987. He was convicted on three charges of sexual assault in 1988, but the presiding judge granted him a new trial, saying the female prosecutor had prejudiced the jury by being too emotional.
Vermont prosecutors charged him again in 1997, but Forte repeatedly contended he was too ill to travel to Vermont and stand trial.
Earlier this year, prosecutors filed charges of obstruction of justice against him, alleging Forte faked a doctor’s note and lied about a hospice stay. The Bennington court ruled in June that he is physically able to stand trial, and tentatively scheduled a jury draw in the case in March.
Meanwhile, Forte also was arrested this month in Florida on charges of fraud and impersonation. He was released from the Hendry County Jail after posting a $20,000 bail, officials said.